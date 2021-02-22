Simply 29 times James Blunt made us laugh on Twitter

Celebrity

Many happy returns to James Blunt, who turns 47 today.

Happy Birthday to me. pic.twitter.com/sRC3zxaeKr — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 22, 2021

And if that’s not an excuse to enjoy these 29 times he made us laugh on Twitter, then we don’t know what is.

1.

I can’t believe you have a friend either. https://t.co/pzsFdyO5eU — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 21, 2021

2.

3.

Worse must be realising you’re too thick to change the station. https://t.co/p0iN8E7zww — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 4, 2020

4.

Singing “I saw your face in a crowded place” suddenly seems a little dated. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 27, 2020

5.

That day has arrived. You better lube up. https://t.co/Kuk0pz53WR — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) August 29, 2019

6.

During lockdown, while many other artists are doing mini-concerts from their homes, I thought I’d do you all a favour and not. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 25, 2020

7.

Sorry I haven’t put out new music for a while. Waiting till my balls drop. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) June 6, 2019

8.

9.

Sadly not. I had a dodgy tummy that night and shat the bed. Do send them my regards. https://t.co/Jap41IHg4Z — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 26, 2019

10.

Ok, team. You can release his family now. https://t.co/AOJp5W8XBA — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 24, 2020

11.

12.

Not if you want to keep them. https://t.co/VMkClWuyPg — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) July 16, 2018

13.

Omar is the type of person who searches for his name on Twitter and doesn’t find anything. https://t.co/3XeWN0Wuoz — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) July 29, 2018

14.

Lots of people asking me what I’ve been up to recently. @FayeCarruthers pic.twitter.com/4nGTntOtSR — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) August 15, 2019

15.