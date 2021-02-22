Simply 29 times James Blunt made us laugh on Twitter
Many happy returns to James Blunt, who turns 47 today.
Happy Birthday to me. pic.twitter.com/sRC3zxaeKr
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 22, 2021
And if that’s not an excuse to enjoy these 29 times he made us laugh on Twitter, then we don’t know what is.
1.
I can’t believe you have a friend either. https://t.co/pzsFdyO5eU
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 21, 2021
2.
Hahahahahahahahahaha! No. https://t.co/dZeLFp5aaQ
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 28, 2021
3.
Worse must be realising you’re too thick to change the station. https://t.co/p0iN8E7zww
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 4, 2020
4.
Singing “I saw your face in a crowded place” suddenly seems a little dated.
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 27, 2020
5.
That day has arrived. You better lube up. https://t.co/Kuk0pz53WR
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) August 29, 2019
6.
During lockdown, while many other artists are doing mini-concerts from their homes, I thought I’d do you all a favour and not.
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 25, 2020
7.
Sorry I haven’t put out new music for a while. Waiting till my balls drop.
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) June 6, 2019
8.
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 22, 2019
9.
Sadly not. I had a dodgy tummy that night and shat the bed. Do send them my regards. https://t.co/Jap41IHg4Z
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 26, 2019
10.
Ok, team. You can release his family now. https://t.co/AOJp5W8XBA
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 24, 2020
11.
I’m a bit tighter. https://t.co/h70EwVbMQk
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 22, 2020
12.
Not if you want to keep them. https://t.co/VMkClWuyPg
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) July 16, 2018
13.
Omar is the type of person who searches for his name on Twitter and doesn’t find anything. https://t.co/3XeWN0Wuoz
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) July 29, 2018
14.
Lots of people asking me what I’ve been up to recently. @FayeCarruthers pic.twitter.com/4nGTntOtSR
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) August 15, 2019
15.
JAMES BLUNT! https://t.co/TqEtbbt3YK
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 2, 2018
