Videos

This Rude Traffic Light prompted no end of gags on Reddit and – as you might imagine – it’s just a little bit NSFW.

‘A little weird traffic light,’ said Redditor sainz9702 who shared it.

And just a handful of those comments …

“Don’t wank” … … … “Wank” iBGNoLove ‘Story of my life.’ ChoseSinWon ‘Gotta do what the sign says, for safety reasons …’ magnanimooose

Right, yep, that’s enough of this sort of thing.

READ MORE

Finally, someone found something useful to do with a leaf blower

Source Reddit u/sainz9702 YouTube