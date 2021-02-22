Rude Traffic Light
This Rude Traffic Light prompted no end of gags on Reddit and – as you might imagine – it’s just a little bit NSFW.
‘A little weird traffic light,’ said Redditor sainz9702 who shared it.
And just a handful of those comments …
“Don’t wank” … … … “Wank” iBGNoLove
‘Story of my life.’ ChoseSinWon
‘Gotta do what the sign says, for safety reasons …’ magnanimooose
Right, yep, that’s enough of this sort of thing.
READ MORE
Finally, someone found something useful to do with a leaf blower
Source Reddit u/sainz9702 YouTube
More from the Poke
It’s James Blunt’s birthday so enjoy these 29 times he made us laugh on Twitter
This old clip of Blue Peter catching fire puts the comedy elephant in the shade