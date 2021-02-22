People have been sharing awkward problems caused by their names – 21 perfect examples

Twitter

“What’s in a name?” asked William Shakespeare, via Juliet.

Of course, he was referring to the tragic consequences of coming from one of the warring Capulet and Montague families, rather than the problems faced by people like these unfortunate individuals.



It isn’t just unusual or NSFW names that can give their owners grief, as this post by voiceover artist and writer, Summer Ray, demonstrates.

Her tweet opened the floodgates of tweeters’ name problems, so we gathered some of our favourites.

My name is Jove Tocher. However, this often happens. My porn name… sorted. pic.twitter.com/WjX5bKh1Kx — It'sJoveReally (@elliehudson44) February 20, 2021

Ha ha Russell Harty

Ha ha Russell Hobbs

Ha ha Russell Harty

Ha ha Russell Hobbs

Ha ha Russell Harty

Ha ha Russell Hobbs… For about 25 years. And then Russell Crowe came along and it became: Ha ha Russell Harty

Ha ha Russell Hobbs

Ha ha Russell Crowe

Ha ha Russell Harry… — Russ (@RussInCheshire) February 20, 2021

‘Him’ ‘Best wishes, Him’ Urgh — Jim Howick (@JimHowick) February 20, 2021

"Can you not spell it the proper way?"

"EDEN?!"

"What's that in English?"

"no guessing your politics!"

"Can I speak to Mrs A-ooo-de-han Connolly?"

"I'll just call you Michael instead"

And to work colleague @tomholder "can you put us in touch with Obiwan cannoli?"#NameProblems https://t.co/05TbI93fqg — Aodhán Michael Connolly (@MichaelAodhan) February 20, 2021

“Dumpster”. Every sodding time. Except for this. This was special. pic.twitter.com/52Rty5KhhC — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) February 20, 2021

I'm sure you can imagine https://t.co/VATyGhIj9k — Chris McQueer (@ChrisMcQueer_) February 21, 2021

I, myself, have never had such problems. https://t.co/cQ4rwtW1iH — Saoirse Ní Chiaragáin (@MiseryVulture) February 20, 2021

Being introduced as "Mr Sewage" when I was speaking on a panel. https://t.co/TXXK5QYhPH — Daniel Sohege (@stand_for_all) February 20, 2021

I once said my surname 'Newton' over the phone and received my goods addressed to 'Mutant'. — Mrs Whippy (@Whippyster) February 20, 2021

when I was in year 1, the whole class were playing a spy game together where your spy name was your name spelled backwards 😭 https://t.co/kXj6gLsS9U — Hannah (@hannahchrstina) February 20, 2021

