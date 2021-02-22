A pro-Trump news show ran a segment insulting Joe Biden’s dog – 12 of the ruffest takedowns

Videos

After four years of the Trumps’ pet-free residence in the White House, it’s been refreshing to see the Bidens out and about with their two dogs, Champ and Major.

Here’s the First Lady, Dr Jill Biden, giving some mask advice while playing with the First Dogs.

Not everyone is so keen on the two German Shepherds, however. Right-wing news outlet, Newsmax – think Fox News on the cheap – has been watching proceedings with interest, ready to pounce on the new president’s failings, such as *checks notes* Champ’s scruffiness.

Newsmax guest attacks Biden's dogs for being dirty and "unlike a presidential dog" pic.twitter.com/6yitOlM765 — aliciasadowski (@aliciasadowski6) February 20, 2021

“very unlike a presidential dog.”

Yes, that was real and not a cold open on Saturday Night Live, or a skit on The Daily Show. Absolutely barking.

Here’s how tweeters reacted.

1.

You know you’re doing alright when the best the other side can do is trash talk your pets. https://t.co/VN6fvloQ3U — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) February 20, 2021

2.

Beyond parody. He even invites two historians on after to discuss it. https://t.co/IelvnWP7Yh — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 20, 2021

3.

I can’t believe they came for Champ like this https://t.co/mbW6FC3KWF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 20, 2021

4.

With all the crises we face…

With all the essential information viewers need right now….

This man devoted his air time to insulting a dog. https://t.co/ckYCFQMZMW — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) February 20, 2021

5.

6.