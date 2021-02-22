James Blunt wins comeback of the day (not for the first time)
It’s James Blunt’s birthday – 47 today! – and he’s been doing what he does best, putting people in their place on Twitter.
This last one was a classic of the genre.
Cue Blunt.
Boom.
Talk about being blunt
— Siang Ee Eo, CAIA (@siangeeeo) February 21, 2021
And while we’re here, another recent favourite.
