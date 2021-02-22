James Blunt wins comeback of the day (not for the first time)

Celebrity

It’s James Blunt’s birthday – 47 today! – and he’s been doing what he does best, putting people in their place on Twitter.

This last one was a classic of the genre.

Cue Blunt.

Boom.

Talk about being blunt — Siang Ee Eo, CAIA (@siangeeeo) February 21, 2021

And while we’re here, another recent favourite.

READ MORE

Simply 27 times James Blunt put a smile on our face on Twitter

Source Twitter @JamesBlunt Image BBC screengrab