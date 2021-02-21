Simply 14 of our favourite lockdown laughs

Twitter

While coronavirus is the most serious topic there is, we wouldn’t be human if we didn’t take the piss out of the situation we’re all facing – and it’s a good way to let off steam.

Even if you don’t make jokes, it can do you good to read them and have a laugh.

These 14 tweets should help you with that.

1.

can't wait till the pandemic is over, and there are twelve pop-ups pubs in Dalston called the Vaccinated Arms — Henry Mance (@henrymance) February 16, 2021

2.

made my boyfriend a special pandemic valentine’s cake pic.twitter.com/Gy8ihGqu8J — monicaheisey (@monicaheisey) February 13, 2021

3.

BREAKING: to finally enable strict quarantine the Government have bought up all the hotel rooms around Barnard Castle — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 11, 2021

4.

I miss pubs. The pints, the banter, the Sunday roasts, the dogs running around, the secret door behind the fruit machine, the people in cloaks down in the basement, the pentagrams, the blood stained altars, the crisps. — Arena Flowers (@ArenaFlowers) February 13, 2021

5.

Just had the Astra-Zeneca Vaccine. TASTING NOTES: An unpretentious vaccine, best served chilled. Sour aftertaste of nationalism, but only for xenophobes. Everyone else will enjoy its generosity. Best paired with pork. Or fish. Or anything. If you can taste food, it’s working. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) February 13, 2021

6.

Apparently they've discovered another Covid19 mutation. They've called it the Russell Brand mutation as it originated in Essex, is highly infectious & went through the female population like a dose of salts.#COVID19 — Lulu (@Mmelulu) February 17, 2021

7.