How these construction workers use dance to get the job done is next-level stuff
They say that if you enjoy your work, it’s not like working at all. That’s categorically untrue, but in this TikTok posted in Thailand, it’s clear that it’s possible to enoy yourself and get the job done well.
@tok809
Now we know what the cast pf Riverdance can do while they aren’t touring.
Here are a few things TikTok users had to say about it.
Now that’s what you call teamwork.
Buckingham Palace Guard Faces Investigation For Dancing
