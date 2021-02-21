Boris Johnson’s chair-cleaning stunt is so much better with David Attenborough’s narration

Videos

During his arguably non-essential trip to the Covid vaccination centre at Cwmbran Stadium, in which he compared himself to O.J. Simpson, Boris Johnson made quite a performance piece out of cleaning a chair.

He couldn’t have made it any clearer that he’s never cleaned up his own mess – and there’s a metaphor waiting to happen, if ever there was one.

Boris Johnson cleaning a chair is a strange watch pic.twitter.com/uRQIEQQSGe — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) February 19, 2021

In case you ever wondered what a shaved chimp cleaning a chair would look like. pic.twitter.com/1u68RbSY2H — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 19, 2021

If you were wondering what might raise the baffling clip to the level of comedy gold, wonder no more –

Can’t stop watching Boris being narrated by David Attenborough 😂 pic.twitter.com/2PwlEvAJop — Breakthrough Party 🟠⬆️ (@BThroughParty) February 20, 2021

Everything is better with Sir David Attenborough narrating it, but the sound matched the video so well, it could have been made for it.

Tweeters loved it – of course.

I need more of this. Reckon it might help dull my rage. https://t.co/RbiCcK1shm — Prof Zenobia Lewis 🇪🇺 (@Zen_of_Science) February 20, 2021

This narration absolutely kills it! 🤣 https://t.co/1j8JPYOaD9 — Mr Collins (@PhysTeacha) February 20, 2021

'Making use of tools' is a pretty good way to describe how he appoints cabinet ministers. — damndog (@hypocriticaldog) February 20, 2021

Very funny, though to be fair, he's finally found something he's good at other than walking out on his families. — Andy Ballingall #BLM 🏳️‍🌈 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇩🇪🤝 (@cnapan) February 20, 2021

Because it’s important never to pass up the opportunity of seeing or hearing Sir David Attenborough, here’s the clip from which the voiceover came.

You’re welcome.

