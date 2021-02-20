‘Best dad ever’

Life

This clip of a dad going the extra mile in pursuit of family entertainment went viral because it’s very clever and such a lovely moment.

Simple (well, fairly simple) but very, very effective. Total delight.

That man watches cartoons with the kind of precision attention that I give to nothing — Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) February 19, 2021

Superhero status acquired — Mayor of Foreign Policy (@whillikerz) February 19, 2021

RIP "Got your nose" — BobbyC (@YeahMyBad) February 19, 2021

Just in case …

If anyone wants to do this themselves. https://t.co/pvh88ZQZ5F — Andrew Smith (@andosmith) February 19, 2021

Completely stealing and doing this with my kids later — Martin Foster (@MHMFoster) February 19, 2021

And it prompted someone to share another lovely parenting moment.

And a dad playing piano for his son pic.twitter.com/KGHnPxAr4d — Chetan agarwal (@Chetanniketa) February 19, 2021

Awwww!

READ MORE

This hilarious video of a dad failing to record a 20 second greeting for his son’s 40th is making everyone’s day better

Source H/T @buitengebieden_ @RexChapman