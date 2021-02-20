‘Best dad ever’
This clip of a dad going the extra mile in pursuit of family entertainment went viral because it’s very clever and such a lovely moment.
Best dad ever.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/Y4tDsqP1Lw
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 19, 2021
Simple (well, fairly simple) but very, very effective. Total delight.
That man watches cartoons with the kind of precision attention that I give to nothing
— Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) February 19, 2021
Kid's reactions are the best. So freaking pumped. #PositiveFriday https://t.co/kMUZ5LeZEQ
— Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) February 19, 2021
Superhero status acquired
— Mayor of Foreign Policy (@whillikerz) February 19, 2021
RIP "Got your nose"
— BobbyC (@YeahMyBad) February 19, 2021
Just in case …
If anyone wants to do this themselves. https://t.co/pvh88ZQZ5F
— Andrew Smith (@andosmith) February 19, 2021
Completely stealing and doing this with my kids later
— Martin Foster (@MHMFoster) February 19, 2021
And it prompted someone to share another lovely parenting moment.
And a dad playing piano for his son pic.twitter.com/KGHnPxAr4d
— Chetan agarwal (@Chetanniketa) February 19, 2021
Awwww!
Source H/T @buitengebieden_ @RexChapman