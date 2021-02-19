This tale of a pushy right-handed mother-in-law is triggering lefties everywhere

Pics

You’ll no doubt be familiar with the subReddit ‘Am I the Asshole’ in which people check in to make sure they’re not, well, being an asshole (or indeed an arsehole).

Anyway, this particular dilemma shared by AggravatingEngine469 went viral because it’s a rollicking good read. You don’t have to be left handed to find it relatable, but it helps …

The post was shared by @AITA_reddit – the always followable Twitter account which specialises in this sort of thing – and these were our favourite replies.

Lefties spend our whole lives adapting to a right handed world. MIL can deal with it while she’s staying with them. — Taco Tuesday but Everyday 🌮 (@lyndseymarieee_) February 17, 2021

Where the hell is all of MIL’s stuff from her own place? Surely she owned a can opener. — Erica Henderson (@EricaFails) February 17, 2021

switching the direction of the toilet paper roll may be the single greatest crime here — Adam (@adam_round_3) February 17, 2021

Absolutely NTA. This weird sub-genre of AITA’s involving people who lost their jobs moving in with relatives and becoming a whole-ass nuisance is really opening my eyes to how shitty people can be. — Sarah Wilton 🔥🌈 (@sarahswilton) February 17, 2021

My wife is left handed and obligates me to say no before reading 🙂 — Clay Womack 武柯雷 👨🏼‍🔬🧲 (@rowforit) February 17, 2021

Oh my gosh NTA, MIL is really saying this without a hint of irony? How left-friendly is her place? — Clay Womack 武柯雷 👨🏼‍🔬🧲 (@rowforit) February 17, 2021

*adds another post to the long list of “people being entitled AHs after someone has given them more than enough to be nothing but grateful for”* — ✨ Ulli ✨ (@ullistudy) February 17, 2021

Verdict: not the asshole.

