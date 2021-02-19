Pics

This tale of a pushy right-handed mother-in-law is triggering lefties everywhere

Poke Staff. Updated February 19th, 2021

You’ll no doubt be familiar with the subReddit ‘Am I the Asshole’ in which people check in to make sure they’re not, well, being an asshole (or indeed an arsehole).

Anyway, this particular dilemma shared by AggravatingEngine469 went viral because it’s a rollicking good read. You don’t have to be left handed to find it relatable, but it helps …

The post was shared by @AITA_reddit – the always followable Twitter account which specialises in this sort of thing – and these were our favourite replies.

Verdict: not the asshole.

READ MORE

A disappointed parent’s own words came back to bite them

Source @AITA_reddit Reddit u/AggravatingEngine469 Image Pixabay

More from the Poke