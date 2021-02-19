Simply 19 of the funniest tweets about Ted Cruz fleeing Texas for Cancun
Spare a thought – only kidding! – for Texas senator Ted Cruz who’s come in for no end of criticism after he fled Texas in the middle of record-breaking cold temperatures that left millions of his constituents without power or water.
The Republic senator was spotted waiting for and then boarding a flight to the sunny Mexican resort of Cancún. Of course he was.
He later said it was ‘obviously a mistake’ – no kidding – and later said he was accompanying his daughters on a trip and wanted to be a ‘good dad’.
Ted Cruz blaming the women in his life feels very on brand pic.twitter.com/zDfpEKYgWj
— Rachel Curley (@rachEcurley) February 18, 2021
He was widely ridiculed on Twitter and these are our 19 favourite things people said about it.
1.
It's Blame Your Daughter At Work Day.
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) February 18, 2021
2.
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 18, 2021
3.
wtf was this statement???? pic.twitter.com/JSwhMJVCRi
— Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) February 18, 2021
4.
Ted Cruz heading to Cancun- pic.twitter.com/EOyN5URq7d
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) February 18, 2021
5.
MISSING:Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/D3boCFNG2s
— The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) February 18, 2021
6.
Ted Cruz's office trying to figure out how to spin his trip to Cancun pic.twitter.com/M5gN3cHtk0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2021
7.
The first photos transmitted from Perseverance on Mars. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/Taa10NCvyh
— Heather Bucha Whaley (@HeatherWhaley) February 18, 2021
8.
Statement from Director of Communications for Sen. Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/5cXIkTTZiW
— blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) February 18, 2021
9.
I feel like I owe @tedcruz an apology. When he voted against sending aid to my home state of New Jersey after Sandy I accused him of only caring about Texas. I was obviously wrong.
— Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) February 19, 2021
10.
Ted Cruz making a video statement later today pic.twitter.com/65xZcUG5bz
— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) February 18, 2021
More from the Poke
These 15 (mostly) scientific facts make people a little uncomfortable
This tale of a pushy right-handed mother-in-law is triggering lefties everywhere