News

Simply 19 of the funniest tweets about Ted Cruz fleeing Texas for Cancun

John Plunkett. Updated February 19th, 2021

Spare a thought – only kidding! – for Texas senator Ted Cruz who’s come in for no end of criticism after he fled Texas in the middle of record-breaking cold temperatures that left millions of his constituents without power or water.

The Republic senator was spotted waiting for and then boarding a flight to the sunny Mexican resort of Cancún. Of course he was.

He later said it was ‘obviously a mistake’ – no kidding – and later said he was accompanying his daughters on a trip and wanted to be a ‘good dad’.

He was widely ridiculed on Twitter and these are our 19 favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke