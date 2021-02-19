Simply 19 of the funniest tweets about Ted Cruz fleeing Texas for Cancun

News

Spare a thought – only kidding! – for Texas senator Ted Cruz who’s come in for no end of criticism after he fled Texas in the middle of record-breaking cold temperatures that left millions of his constituents without power or water.

The Republic senator was spotted waiting for and then boarding a flight to the sunny Mexican resort of Cancún. Of course he was.

He later said it was ‘obviously a mistake’ – no kidding – and later said he was accompanying his daughters on a trip and wanted to be a ‘good dad’.

Ted Cruz blaming the women in his life feels very on brand pic.twitter.com/zDfpEKYgWj — Rachel Curley (@rachEcurley) February 18, 2021

He was widely ridiculed on Twitter and these are our 19 favourite things people said about it.

It's Blame Your Daughter At Work Day. — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) February 18, 2021

wtf was this statement???? pic.twitter.com/JSwhMJVCRi — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz heading to Cancun- pic.twitter.com/EOyN5URq7d — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz's office trying to figure out how to spin his trip to Cancun pic.twitter.com/M5gN3cHtk0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2021

The first photos transmitted from Perseverance on Mars. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/Taa10NCvyh — Heather Bucha Whaley (@HeatherWhaley) February 18, 2021

Statement from Director of Communications for Sen. Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/5cXIkTTZiW — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) February 18, 2021

I feel like I owe @tedcruz an apology. When he voted against sending aid to my home state of New Jersey after Sandy I accused him of only caring about Texas. I was obviously wrong. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) February 19, 2021

