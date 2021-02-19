These 15 (mostly) scientific facts make people a little uncomfortable

Pics

Since the pandemic started, you could be forgiven for thinking the internet is full of professional virologists, until you check the content of the things they’re posting.

We may have moved on slightly from peak 5G hysteria, but the ‘masks suck out your oxygen’ brigade are in full voice.

It’s, therefore, refreshing to find a source of genuine science facts, which are also very entertaining, and you can do that by following the IFLScience Twitter account.

Here are a couple of examples of fun things they’ve covered.

World’s Oldest DNA Recovered, And It Comes From A 1.2 Million-Year-Old Mammothhttps://t.co/tZ40CSibKF pic.twitter.com/lGdQlcQwO3 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 17, 2021

The Man With A Hole In His Stomach, And The Doctor Who Licked Inside It For Sciencehttps://t.co/tDQZJEIGHu pic.twitter.com/H5jmn0AXEo — IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 17, 2021

This week, they asked their followers to chime in with some facts of their own.

What's a fact that makes you uncomfortable? We'll start: Your bones are wet. — IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 18, 2021

Twitter stepped up, with these – mostly – scientific facts.

1.

Demodex folliculorum aka. “eyelash mites”. Not only do they have intercourse on your face, but the females also lay their eggs inside the hair follicle. pic.twitter.com/0qTDj598zi — Franzi_H (@Franzi_Huff) February 18, 2021

2.

The first thing that forms in the magical creation of a beautiful little human being in a uterus is a teeny tiny arsehole — Jeff Barrie (@jeff_barrie_) February 18, 2021

3.

4.

Fish can drown if they're at the wrong depth in the ocean. — David (@David41447514) February 18, 2021

5.

We are closer to a T. Rex in time than a T. Rex was to a brontosaurus. 🦖⏱️🦕 — Jester mouse 🐭 (@jester_mouse) February 18, 2021

6.

When you look out of an aeroplane window at the engines the gasses going through them are hotter than the melting point of the metals from which they are made. — Dr Adrian Bowyer (@adrianbowyer) February 18, 2021

7.

8.