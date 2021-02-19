Simply 14 savage clapbacks to Julia Hartley-Brewer’s latest bad Covid take

Twitter

NASA’s robotic evidence-gathering robot, Perserverance, landed on Mars on Thursday night, with millions of people following the final leg of its hazardous journey.

The NASA Twitter account kept people updated on the rover’s progress.

In ONE day, @NASAPersevere will attempt the most dangerous Mars landing to date on a mission to search for signs of ancient life in the planet’s geology. 👉 LIVE NOW: Watch rover experts share the status of tomorrow’s touchdown and the #CountdownToMars: https://t.co/z1RgZwQkWS pic.twitter.com/K582wn7XCh — NASA (@NASA) February 17, 2021

The excitement was palpable, and many left messages of good luck or shared their intention to tune in for the landing.

Only 1 day to go … https://t.co/Bm8rIAXeiG — Dr Karl (@DoctorKarl) February 17, 2021

I've got my alarm set for 7pm UK time to catch the landing tomorrow 🚀 wishing Perseverance a safe landing. https://t.co/yAtT1EbcS9 — Artist Rachel Card (@rachelcardart) February 17, 2021

Not Julia Hartley-Brewer, though. She had a very different reaction.

It wasn’t her first bad take on the pandemic – not even close.

Sweden’s infection and death rates were far higher than in neighbouring countries that chose to impose much stricter restrictions.

Twitter wasn’t convinced her tweet contained a valid point – or a coherent one.

Siri what's a non sequitur https://t.co/XZ9UM7K5tE — jon henley (@jonhenley) February 18, 2021

Consequently, the takedowns flooded in.

Yes Julia. The robot cant catch covid. And mars is socially distant. — Dr Benjamin Janaway 💙 (@drjanaway) February 18, 2021

Heston Blumenthal can make a duck a l'orange that'll make you weep with joy. You're not allowed to smash up YOUR OWN glass-wear and serve it up as Sunday lunch 🧟‍♀️ https://t.co/X7W4Kk7Be4 — Rufus Hound 💙 (@RufusHound) February 18, 2021

NASA can send a probe all the way to Mars. You're not allowed to take off all your clothes in a Morrisons and smear yourself with Marmite and run at the staff screaming I AM THE VOID. yes it's stupid but it makes as much sense as this. pic.twitter.com/vmw43sUyNA — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) February 18, 2021

Nasa has never sent a probe to Uranus, yet many people manage to talk out of theirs. https://t.co/9fitfeyXpa — Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) February 18, 2021

The search for intelligent life on earth continues pic.twitter.com/jpKipOlrZG — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 18, 2021

Voyager 1, the most distant human made object, is over 21B km from Earth, beyond the heliopause, in interstellar space. Its transmissions are still received by NASA's Deep Space network. Recently it detected this example of cosmic stupidity, confirming it is visible from space. https://t.co/fjTcvoRJq9 — Dr (as in physics) Mo' Flo' Mojo … (@MoFloMoJo) February 19, 2021

