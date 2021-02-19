Twitter

Simply 14 savage clapbacks to Julia Hartley-Brewer’s latest bad Covid take

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 19th, 2021

NASA’s robotic evidence-gathering robot, Perserverance, landed on Mars on Thursday night, with millions of people following the final leg of its hazardous journey.

The NASA Twitter account kept people updated on the rover’s progress.

The excitement was palpable, and many left messages of good luck or shared their intention to tune in for the landing.

Not Julia Hartley-Brewer, though. She had a very different reaction.

It wasn’t her first bad take on the pandemic – not even close.

Sweden’s infection and death rates were far higher than in neighbouring countries that chose to impose much stricter restrictions.

Twitter wasn’t convinced her tweet contained a valid point – or a coherent one.

Consequently, the takedowns flooded in.

