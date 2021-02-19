Celebrity

Rishi Sunak asked Gordon Ramsay how Covid hit the hospitality business and it stuck in people’s throats

Poke Staff. Updated February 19th, 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has launched something called ‘In conversation’ where he talks to industry representatives to get a sense of how coronavirus and the lockdown has impacted on their business sector.

Sounds like a great idea, to get a sense of what’s going on from people on the frontline, right?

Except the person chosen by Sunak to talk about the hospitality business – Gordon Ramsay – stuck in a lot of people’s throats.

And these 7 responses tell you exactly what a lot of people made of that.

Just to spell it out once more …

And if you’d like to know exactly what they talked about, you can watch the whole thing here.

Source Twitter @RishiSunak

