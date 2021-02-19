Rishi Sunak asked Gordon Ramsay how Covid hit the hospitality business and it stuck in people’s throats

Celebrity

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has launched something called ‘In conversation’ where he talks to industry representatives to get a sense of how coronavirus and the lockdown has impacted on their business sector.

Sounds like a great idea, to get a sense of what’s going on from people on the frontline, right?

Except the person chosen by Sunak to talk about the hospitality business – Gordon Ramsay – stuck in a lot of people’s throats.

Over the next few weeks I’m speaking to industry leaders and experts to hear how they’ve reacted to the pandemic. It starts tomorrow with @GordonRamsay who sat down with me to talk about the challenges facing hospitality and how he launched a TV show in lockdown. #PlanForJobs pic.twitter.com/dk1pYjHsts — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 18, 2021

And these 7 responses tell you exactly what a lot of people made of that.

Up next – Rishi talks to Lewis Hamilton about the problems facing ordinary people working in the transport industry. — Colin Bradbury (@ColinBradbury3) February 18, 2021

I'll mention to my mates who work in retail and catering.. "just start a TV show." Job done, no wonder people says he's impressive. https://t.co/qZGcVpYbuu — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) February 18, 2021

Heartwarming: faced with the prospect of losing some money during the pandemic, this millionaire fired 500 staff and continued to work on the telly — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 18, 2021

Really does beg the question why more people in hospitality industry facing ruin & the end of their business in the Pandemic haven't simply been stupidly rich & started their own TV show https://t.co/teywrv037u — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) February 18, 2021

Maybe he’ll talk to Jeff next about how Amazon scraped by — Dr. Jessica Taylor (@DrJessTaylor) February 19, 2021

Tomorrow, Rishi sits down with Boris Johnson, who talked to him about the challenges facing politicians and how Boris launched his career as a Prime Minister by helping to kill 119,000 of his citizens.https://t.co/ujSlgSVoEJ — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) February 18, 2021

Thanks for this Rishi, like millions of people I’m also having real difficulty launching my TV show during lockdown but this has given me hope! — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) February 18, 2021

Just to spell it out once more …

Gordon Ramsay doesn't represent your average U.K. business owner. You make it sound so easy, as if small business owners will be able to follow suit, create their own TV shows and live on vast amouts of wealth that have stashed away. Many people will find this insulting. https://t.co/bys6xDXZ3h — Nurse Marcus 🇪🇺 #3.5% #RejoinEU🌹 💙 🌊 (@nurse_marcus) February 19, 2021

And if you’d like to know exactly what they talked about, you can watch the whole thing here.

This week I sat down with @GordonRamsay to talk about lockdown, the hospitality sector and how economic support has differed across the world. Watch in full👉https://t.co/AKnkbmSMde pic.twitter.com/CyfXeTp2ra — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 19, 2021

