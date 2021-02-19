Twitter

Our 25 favourite funny tweets from this week

Poke Staff. Updated February 19th, 2021

Get the kettle on or grab a glass of something and settle yourself for a Covid-free oasis of funny stuff, hot from this week’s Twitter.

If you like the tweets, give the writers a follow. If you don’t – maybe just keep that to yourself, eh?

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke