Our 25 favourite funny tweets from this week

Twitter

Get the kettle on or grab a glass of something and settle yourself for a Covid-free oasis of funny stuff, hot from this week’s Twitter.

If you like the tweets, give the writers a follow. If you don’t – maybe just keep that to yourself, eh?

1.

FOR SALE: Medium bag of nowt and a promissory note from Deputy Dog. £8.00 — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) February 14, 2021

2.

Shout out to the top 5 ids in the world, giant squ, citric ac, Larry Dav, gender flu and Cup. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) February 14, 2021

3.

Honestly I think Judy Dench was fabulous in Cats pic.twitter.com/g7pJXOhYJ5 — Chaka Khan’t be arsed x (@mollmcguinness) February 13, 2021

4.

how is beauty and the beast a “tale as old as time”? a lady hooks up with a big dog, and all the candles in the house start talking? I hope that hasn’t happened before — Luke Mones (@LukeMones) February 15, 2021

5.

i’ve started reading before bed instead of scrolling twitter and not only am i sleeping really well, but i also think i’m better than everyone — Alex (@spicycasserole) February 11, 2021

6.

I was born a female. I identify as a female. But according to Tesco's sticky toffee pudding I'm a family of four. — Kazz (@KazzJenkins) February 18, 2021

7.

This is still one of the most insane things to happen in modern history pic.twitter.com/p39BI8t9oG — Lazy Cowboy 🤠 (@lazypoolboy) February 13, 2021

8.

I can't wait for the Apple car pic.twitter.com/dFVyZe0sJA — Eddy Vinck 👨‍💻 JavaScript (@EddyVinckk) February 14, 2021

9.

i used to check my phone like twice during a movie and now i check the movie like twice during my phone — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) February 13, 2021

10.

Anyone else notice your clothes only get caught on door handles when you are already angry or annoyed? — Helen Ashby (@HelenAshby72) February 13, 2021

11.

this is true love pic.twitter.com/58IHo7IdsP — Tommy Siegel (@TommySiegel) February 14, 2021

12.