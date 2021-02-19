NASA’s Perserverance rover landed on Mars and began tweeting – 17 galactic responses

News

NASA’s investigative robot, Perserverance, has touched down in the Jezero crater on Mars, after a journey of 292.5 million miles, beginning with its launch from Cape Canaveral on the 30th July 2020.

It will remain on the Red Planet, gathering images and samples for at least 687 days, or one Mars year, in an attempt to find any signs of life.

This was the moment that touchdown was achieved, having negotiated a final and very risky ‘seven minutes of terror’.

Touchdown confirmed. The #CountdownToMars is complete, but the mission is just beginning. pic.twitter.com/UvOyXQhhN9 — NASA (@NASA) February 18, 2021

It wasn’t just the NASA staff celebrating. The world was watching – including this space travel legend.

And this one.

If that gave you feelings, wait until you see what ‘the rover’ posted to Twitter.

Hello, world. My first look at my forever home. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/dkM9jE9I6X — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021

via Gfycat

girl did you make it?! — Twitter (@Twitter) February 18, 2021

I stuck the landing, but the landing is just the beginning. Let's go. ✔️#CountdowntoMars — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021

The tweet has been shared more than 220,000 times in less than 12 hours, and the reactions ranged from congratulatory, via emotional, to the inevitable jokes.

These were our favourites.

1.

'My first look at my forever home'. That's very touching. https://t.co/RqsUBQd3Vt — Jim Al-Khalili (@jimalkhalili) February 18, 2021

2.

Can you believe we get live tweets from Mars? What a time to be alive 🥰 https://t.co/I14jVMdC2z — Anne-Laure Le Cunff (@anthilemoon) February 18, 2021

3.

4.

Adopt, don't shop (for rovers) https://t.co/WBSg7pccoP — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🤹🏼‍♂️ (@davejorgenson) February 18, 2021

5.

4.5 / 5.0 Stars Would land again pic.twitter.com/y4MjW7pCLI — Percy the Mars Rover (@PercyRover) February 18, 2021

6.

7.

why does the mars rover tweet like a football recruit https://t.co/9TG0qJrb1j — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) February 18, 2021

8.

9.