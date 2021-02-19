News

NASA’s Perserverance rover landed on Mars and began tweeting – 17 galactic responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 19th, 2021

NASA’s investigative robot, Perserverance, has touched down in the Jezero crater on Mars, after a journey of 292.5 million miles, beginning with its launch from Cape Canaveral on the 30th July 2020.

It will remain on the Red Planet, gathering images and samples for at least 687 days, or one Mars year, in an attempt to find any signs of life.

This was the moment that touchdown was achieved, having negotiated a final and very risky ‘seven minutes of terror’.

It wasn’t just the NASA staff celebrating. The world was watching – including this space travel legend.

And this one.

If that gave you feelings, wait until you see what ‘the rover’ posted to Twitter.

via Gfycat

The tweet has been shared more than 220,000 times in less than 12 hours, and the reactions ranged from congratulatory, via emotional, to the inevitable jokes.

These were our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

