NASA’s Perserverance rover landed on Mars and began tweeting – 17 galactic responses
NASA’s investigative robot, Perserverance, has touched down in the Jezero crater on Mars, after a journey of 292.5 million miles, beginning with its launch from Cape Canaveral on the 30th July 2020.
It will remain on the Red Planet, gathering images and samples for at least 687 days, or one Mars year, in an attempt to find any signs of life.
This was the moment that touchdown was achieved, having negotiated a final and very risky ‘seven minutes of terror’.
Touchdown confirmed. The #CountdownToMars is complete, but the mission is just beginning. pic.twitter.com/UvOyXQhhN9
— NASA (@NASA) February 18, 2021
It wasn’t just the NASA staff celebrating. The world was watching – including this space travel legend.
#Perseverance pays off! pic.twitter.com/nXsoKUqj3M
— Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) February 18, 2021
And this one.
Congratulations to all at @NASA! https://t.co/VJK4UwVYZt
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 18, 2021
If that gave you feelings, wait until you see what ‘the rover’ posted to Twitter.
Hello, world. My first look at my forever home. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/dkM9jE9I6X
— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021
girl did you make it?!
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 18, 2021
I stuck the landing, but the landing is just the beginning. Let's go.
— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021
The tweet has been shared more than 220,000 times in less than 12 hours, and the reactions ranged from congratulatory, via emotional, to the inevitable jokes.
These were our favourites.
1.
'My first look at my forever home'. That's very touching. https://t.co/RqsUBQd3Vt
— Jim Al-Khalili (@jimalkhalili) February 18, 2021
2.
Can you believe we get live tweets from Mars? What a time to be alive 🥰 https://t.co/I14jVMdC2z
— Anne-Laure Le Cunff (@anthilemoon) February 18, 2021
3.
2021 Social Distancing Champion #CountdownToMars https://t.co/7KDQ1iCyyz
— Canadian Forces in 🇺🇸 (@CAFinUS) February 18, 2021
4.
Adopt, don't shop (for rovers) https://t.co/WBSg7pccoP
— Washington Post TikTok Guy 🤹🏼♂️ (@davejorgenson) February 18, 2021
5.
4.5 / 5.0 Stars
Would land again pic.twitter.com/y4MjW7pCLI
— Percy the Mars Rover (@PercyRover) February 18, 2021
6.
#CountdownToMars #Perseverance pic.twitter.com/n9P0BXtWKA
— Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) February 18, 2021
7.
why does the mars rover tweet like a football recruit https://t.co/9TG0qJrb1j
— Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) February 18, 2021
8.
Hello, world. My first look at my forever home. #CountdownToMars https://t.co/eyc7VFHvM5 pic.twitter.com/ZP5OYcMaj2
— Goal (@goal) February 18, 2021
9.
Me looking into the washing machine wishing I’d gone through my pockets. #Mars2020 #NASAPerseverance pic.twitter.com/CP1tckXdsN
— Paul (@bingowings14) February 18, 2021
