This cut-price Billy Ray Cyrus lookalike ‘prophet’ insists Trump is still president

In today’s episode of ‘Lost in Religion: USA Edition’, a self-styled prophet named Robin Bullock claims that President Joe Biden doesn’t exist, because Donald Trump is still the president.

"Prophet" Robin Bullock says that Trump is still president and that President Joe Biden "doesn't exist": "They all know he's not real." pic.twitter.com/nInvDRZn9J — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 17, 2021

“You cannot pray for President Joe Biden because there’s no such man. He doesn’t exist and he knows he don’t exist.”

What a load of bullocks.

The chap he’s talking to, who nods along like Churchill the dog on a cobbled road, is also a prophet – allegedly. It looks like coronavirus isn’t the only out-of-control contagion in the US.

Understandably, Twitter couldn’t resist the temptation to take the piss, and we particularly enjoyed these reactions.

I'll take "Who's more delusional than a flat earther" for 400$ please Alex. https://t.co/P3zQ68Nk4q — Brenda von Ahsen (@bvonahsen) February 17, 2021

Folks, we need to talk to this guy's dealer. He's obviously confusing the ketamine with the molly. https://t.co/uhW8EWmCVO — Eλf Sternberg (@elfsternberg) February 17, 2021

How did we get brain worms this bad? Or have we always had them and I was just too privileged to see it before? ☹ https://t.co/78FnxzYbJa — The Kilt Commando VS seasonal depression (@erasychthon) February 17, 2021

I'm gonna need Great Value Evangelical Billy Ray to stop talking for his own good. — Kelly Stout (@DizzyedUpGirl) February 17, 2021

Why is a guy sitting in front of a banner proclaiming “God is Absolutely Good!” dressed like he’s a Satanist in a B-movie? — Dave (@ModerateScience) February 17, 2021

Love how these people can just say any random thing and convince themselves it's real. It's absolutely not terrifying — Don (@VertexNo9) February 17, 2021

This sums it up beautifully.

He looks like if Criss Angel animorphed into a Ouija board, forgot what he looked like and saw Billy Ray Cyrus and winged it back into human. — Fus-Roh-Duh (@SeanCAnthony) February 18, 2021

Amen to that.

