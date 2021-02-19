Twitter

This cut-price Billy Ray Cyrus lookalike ‘prophet’ insists Trump is still president

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 19th, 2021

In today’s episode of ‘Lost in Religion: USA Edition’, a self-styled prophet named Robin Bullock claims that President Joe Biden doesn’t exist, because Donald Trump is still the president.

“You cannot pray for President Joe Biden because there’s no such man. He doesn’t exist and he knows he don’t exist.”

What a load of bullocks.

The chap he’s talking to, who nods along like Churchill the dog on a cobbled road, is also a prophet – allegedly. It looks like coronavirus isn’t the only out-of-control contagion in the US.

Understandably, Twitter couldn’t resist the temptation to take the piss, and we particularly enjoyed these reactions.

This sums it up beautifully.

Amen to that.

READ MORE

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland’s taking Joe Biden’s win even worse than Donald Trump

Source Right Wing Watch H/T Indy100 Image Screengrab

More from the Poke