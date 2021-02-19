Videos

What can Australians put on Facebook now that there’s a news ban?

Poke Staff. Updated February 19th, 2021

In a row with the Australian government over new legislation requiring the platform to tax on news content, Facebook has simply blocked all such content for the country.

So, what can Australians put on Facebook? Comedian Jimmy Rees summons his hilarious character who decides things, to – well, decide this.

“What should we put on the f-feed?”

“A cat. Just a cat.”

“Right – and then what?”

“Another cat.

“Alright, okay. Two cats – and then?”

“A cat with its head in a cardboard box, Jason.”

Poor Jason. So much for ‘No news is good news’.

Still – cats. It’s what the internet is for.

