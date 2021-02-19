What can Australians put on Facebook now that there’s a news ban?

Videos

In a row with the Australian government over new legislation requiring the platform to tax on news content, Facebook has simply blocked all such content for the country.

Shoutout to Facebook for turning off news in Australia in the middle of a pandemic, leaving 50-75 year olds to get their vaccine information exclusively from boomer memes — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 18, 2021

There was a woman on the radio who was saying "the young people" will be upset about Facebook taking down the News sites in Australia because that is where they read their News, are you sure Karen? — Desperately Seeking Foxy (@FoxyLustyGrover) February 18, 2021

So, what can Australians put on Facebook? Comedian Jimmy Rees summons his hilarious character who decides things, to – well, decide this.

“What should we put on the f-feed?” “A cat. Just a cat.” “Right – and then what?” “Another cat. “Alright, okay. Two cats – and then?” “A cat with its head in a cardboard box, Jason.”

Poor Jason. So much for ‘No news is good news’.

Still – cats. It’s what the internet is for.

He’s not wrong, you can never have enough cat pics on FB.

