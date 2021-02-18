How Zoom meetings have changed since last March – in 21 seconds

Videos

Having to conduct meetings from home via video links was one of the biggest culture shocks for some people during the first lockdown. For others, it was realising they didn’t know any songs with a 20-second verse – to time handwashing.

It’s fair to say that most people’s attitude to Zoom has relaxed, eleven months on – and we all know more songs.

This short sketch by a TikToker named Viv is the perfect illustration.

Relatable.

C:\hristina – otherwise known as @divinetechygirl – shared it on Twitter.

Tweeters knew where she was coming from.

I feel this on a deeply emotional level. — Elliott with 2 T's! 💛🐝💛🐝💛🐝 (@ElMcClelland) February 16, 2021

Not everybody had to wait so long to become jaded.

nah, i'm in feb 2021 my entire life — Ovadya Yosef (@binyamin_1_2) February 16, 2021

What a trendsetter.

READ MORE

Michael Spicer added credits to his Zoom chat and it’s a roll call of delight

Source Viv Image Screengrab