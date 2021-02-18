Videos

How Zoom meetings have changed since last March – in 21 seconds

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 18th, 2021

Having to conduct meetings from home via video links was one of the biggest culture shocks for some people during the first lockdown. For others, it was realising they didn’t know any songs with a 20-second verse – to time handwashing.

It’s fair to say that most people’s attitude to Zoom has relaxed, eleven months on – and we all know more songs.

This short sketch by a TikToker named Viv is the perfect illustration.

@hey_itsmeviv

Just so sick of it ##meeting ##corporate ##zoom ##workfromhome ##working ##accountant ##MyHome ##imbusyrightnow ##relatable

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

Relatable.

C:\hristina – otherwise known as @divinetechygirl – shared it on Twitter.

Tweeters knew where she was coming from.

Not everybody had to wait so long to become jaded.

What a trendsetter.

Source Viv Image Screengrab

