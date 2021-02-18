How Zoom meetings have changed since last March – in 21 seconds
Having to conduct meetings from home via video links was one of the biggest culture shocks for some people during the first lockdown. For others, it was realising they didn’t know any songs with a 20-second verse – to time handwashing.
It’s fair to say that most people’s attitude to Zoom has relaxed, eleven months on – and we all know more songs.
This short sketch by a TikToker named Viv is the perfect illustration.
@hey_itsmeviv
Just so sick of it ##meeting ##corporate ##zoom ##workfromhome ##working ##accountant ##MyHome ##imbusyrightnow ##relatable
Relatable.
C:\hristina – otherwise known as @divinetechygirl – shared it on Twitter.
Accurate 😂 (watch to the end) pic.twitter.com/yGNZ5VRZcn
— C:\hristina (@divinetechygirl) February 15, 2021
Tweeters knew where she was coming from.
My actual mood https://t.co/RClWAl5f41
— TPR (@cossimon) February 15, 2021
I feel this on a deeply emotional level.
— Elliott with 2 T's! 💛🐝💛🐝💛🐝 (@ElMcClelland) February 16, 2021
Lmfao. The accuracy. https://t.co/etBHg82KUV
— 👑007👑👩🏾💻 (@thefluffy007) February 16, 2021
Not everybody had to wait so long to become jaded.
nah, i'm in feb 2021 my entire life
— Ovadya Yosef (@binyamin_1_2) February 16, 2021
What a trendsetter.
READ MORE
Michael Spicer added credits to his Zoom chat and it’s a roll call of delight
Source Viv Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
Donald Trump’s Atlantic City casino has been demolished and did people make jokes? You bet
This might just be the best explanation of rugby you’ll ever read