This Home Office ‘anti-gathering’ video is so weird people didn’t know where to start

The Home Office was no doubt hoping to go viral when it released this video advising people against gatherings of any sort during the pandemic.

So in that respect they will doubtless be chuffed to bits. Except when they get to read what people were actually saying about it, we’re guessing.

Anyway, here’s the video first. It really does merit watching in full.

All gatherings are currently against the law. Stay Home. Protect The NHS. Save Lives. pic.twitter.com/Bg7wyN7chF — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) February 17, 2021

There was so much wrong with it people didn’t know where to start. This seems like a good place.

Oh my goodness. I’m not sure where to start. This is the Home Office, the government department responsible for law and order. This tweet and video grossly misstate the law. All gatherings are *not* illegal. There are a huge number gatherings which *are* legal… https://t.co/iE90BuVm1a — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) February 18, 2021

And if you think it reminds you of something, maybe it’s this.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

‘Matt, you haven’t still got the project file for that ‘You Wouldn’t Steal A Handbag’ DVD anti-piracy ad from 1995, have you?’

‘Yeah, somewhere. Why?’ https://t.co/RCIWeBYjC4 — Jake Yapp (@jakeyapp) February 18, 2021

2.

This is hilarious— the tune & images wake the 90s kid in me, making me want to turn the volume UP and… have a mad party. https://t.co/KphJeCOlTq — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 18, 2021

3.

Man edited this on microwave soft https://t.co/qsJ1u5zEtN — TALLY (@kreptplaydirty) February 18, 2021

The fuck is all this about like 😂. The production value for this must of cost about 12p, our goverment skimping out again! Even the IT Crowd did it better! https://t.co/xk8A1fNBR2 pic.twitter.com/fFuFbcMnNC — Craig (@Vulgar_cowboy) February 18, 2021

4.

You wouldn’t download a house party https://t.co/agwrZ6qeW8 — Turkish James Connolly (@jyhadscientist) February 18, 2021

5.

Be nice to see the police bust down the doors of a middle class soiree in Chipping Norton. https://t.co/sBBWGklDD0 — Matt Owen (@MJowen174) February 18, 2021

6.

UK Rave Home Office Videos https://t.co/ehMEONoStQ — UK Rave Comments (@UKRaveComments) February 18, 2021

7.

imagine seeing this video a year ago you’d think it was from a channel 4 sketch show that airs at half 10 on a friday night https://t.co/dbjDk6HYFN — ︎joe (@jxeker) February 18, 2021

8.

YOU WOULDN’T DRIVE TO BARNARD CASTLE — jay ∅ (@distortarte) February 18, 2021

9.

10.

Nah this isn’t real surely!? Like something off brass eye https://t.co/JEXmLfseJQ — Oliver Jones (@I_Skream) February 18, 2021

11.

screaming lmaooo they brought back the old school anti-piracy advert back https://t.co/6xIrWXAdk1 — ayowole (@jojoldn) February 18, 2021

And finally …

