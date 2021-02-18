Videos

This Home Office ‘anti-gathering’ video is so weird people didn’t know where to start

Poke Staff. Updated February 18th, 2021

The Home Office was no doubt hoping to go viral when it released this video advising people against gatherings of any sort during the pandemic.

So in that respect they will doubtless be chuffed to bits. Except when they get to read what people were actually saying about it, we’re guessing.

Anyway, here’s the video first. It really does merit watching in full.

There was so much wrong with it people didn’t know where to start. This seems like a good place.

And if you think it reminds you of something, maybe it’s this.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

And finally …

READ MORE

A Telegraph column about the ‘woke’ being mean to conservatives got the takedowns you’d expect

Source @ukhomeoffice

More from the Poke