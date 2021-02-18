Animals

This cat’s surprise attack is 100% sneak (and hilarious)

Poke Staff. Updated February 18th, 2021

Here’s eight seconds very well spent, a cat’s surprise attack that is 100% sneak (and hilarious).

Unexpected plot twist!

READ MORE

This cat was loving the big cats on TV … until a really big one turned up

Source @buitengebieden_

More from the Poke