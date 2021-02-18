This cat’s surprise attack is 100% sneak (and hilarious)
Here’s eight seconds very well spent, a cat’s surprise attack that is 100% sneak (and hilarious).
Sneak attack.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/rQV418JO4X
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 17, 2021
Unexpected plot twist!
Omg! A fake submissive posture!! Clever kitty!
— Celia Cole (@celiacole18) February 17, 2021
Now THIS is what I call using your resources https://t.co/QkiR0APdB7
— JaneAustenDance (@JaneAustenDance) February 17, 2021
That’s a fine representation of a practiced maneuver known as the stealthy Siamese slide.
— AlgonquinRoundTableCat (@catneedsanap) February 17, 2021
