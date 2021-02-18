This is the same painting viewed from two different angles and it’s so clever

Videos

This ‘lifetime in one painting’ went viral because it’s beautiful and so very clever.

The video was later shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden_ and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

This appears to be by the artist Sergi Cadenas at the Galeria Jordi Barnadas in Barcelona. On Instagram @galeriabarnadasbarcelona. According to one description he paints an image on each side of vertical strips placed at different angles to hide two completely different images. — Cindy Hutton (@CKH1950) February 17, 2021

Life cycle… amazing. Nicely portrayed.👌👌 https://t.co/tTLZFCRr6s — Sanjay Kumar IPS (@Sanjay97odisha) February 18, 2021

Wow! I would love to have portraits like this of myself and loved ones adorning my walls as homage in remembrance. Is that strange? This is beautiful to me. — Poochie (@PattiNickerson) February 17, 2021

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_ Instagram

sergi.cadenas