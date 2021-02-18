Videos

This is the same painting viewed from two different angles and it’s so clever

John Plunkett. Updated February 18th, 2021

This ‘lifetime in one painting’ went viral because it’s beautiful and so very clever.

The video was later shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden_ and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

READ MORE

It turns out none of us like using the big light – 13 funniest things people said about it

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_ Instagram
sergi.cadenas

More from the Poke