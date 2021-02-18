News

The new minister for fixing Brexit is an unelected bureaucrat who helped negotiate it

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 18th, 2021

If you thought the topic of Brexit was going to go away now that the UK has finally left the EU, you’d be very much mistaken.

Despite the ‘oven-ready deal’, there have been so many problems caused by the split that the government has been forced to appoint a minister to oversee efforts to fix the mess.

Ironically – considering the Leave campaign – David Frost is what you might call “an unelected bureaucrat”.

The takedowns were inevitable.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Who better to fix the tangled mess of the Brexit deal than *checks notes* one of its main architects?

READ MORE

The only 5 scathing takedowns you need of Andrea Jenkyns’ Brexit Day tweet

Source David Frost Image Habib Ayoade on Unsplash, Screengrab

More from the Poke