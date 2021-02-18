The new minister for fixing Brexit is an unelected bureaucrat who helped negotiate it

News

If you thought the topic of Brexit was going to go away now that the UK has finally left the EU, you’d be very much mistaken.

Despite the ‘oven-ready deal’, there have been so many problems caused by the split that the government has been forced to appoint a minister to oversee efforts to fix the mess.

I am hugely honoured to have been appointed Minister to take forward our relationship with the EU after Brexit. In doing so I stand on the shoulders of giants & particularly those of @michaelgove who did an extraordinary job for this country in talks with EU over the past year. — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) February 17, 2021

Ironically – considering the Leave campaign – David Frost is what you might call “an unelected bureaucrat”.

So we’ve finally got one Minister taking a grip of the problems with our post-Brexit trading relationships with Europe. Someone who has never been elected by anyone in this country, and won't be accountable in the House of Commons to any of us who have.

Well there we are. — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) February 17, 2021

The takedowns were inevitable.

1.

I thought it would be a good laugh to make unelected bureaucrat, Lord Frost, responsible for our relationship with the EU. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 17, 2021

2.

3.

I thought this a parody tweet at first. The shoulders of giants – really sealed the parody deal. — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) February 17, 2021

4.

Say what you like about Brexiters, they sure got rid of those unelected bureaucrats. https://t.co/HJ4K1bIP5x — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) February 17, 2021

5.

Turns out Gove is a fan of unelected bureaucrats being handed power… pic.twitter.com/ORiO1Z6GaE — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 17, 2021

6.

Great. More of these unelected guys enacting the alleged will of the people. #takingbackcontrol https://t.co/BVj9brnqy2 — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) February 17, 2021

7.

Parliament has 650 elected members, 803 unelected members, and now we're making unelected people into actual ministers, with no accountability to the public whatsoever. Cos we're a democracy or summat https://t.co/GkAOOylzT2 — Russ (@RussInCheshire) February 17, 2021

8.

Unelected bureaucrat, David Frost becomes cabinet minister to navigate consequences of project that promised to rid us of… UNELECTED BUREAUCRATS Obvs https://t.co/KEJZZlrNeI — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaNigrelli) February 17, 2021

9.

People have had enough of unelected bureaucrats and oh… https://t.co/IevWrrGp9B — David Schneider (@davidschneider) February 17, 2021

Who better to fix the tangled mess of the Brexit deal than *checks notes* one of its main architects?

So the man who negotiated a crap Brexit deal gets rewarded by being appointed a Cabinet Minister — Frank (@ChillaxBcn) February 17, 2021

