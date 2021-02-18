This pic of a chilled-out bear has gone viral because it’s giving people life goals

Pics

This picture of a bear just chilling in the water has gone viral because it’s such a great timeline cleanser. Take a look.

no tweet just bear in river pic.twitter.com/j5NB0Q8qbj — mclc (@__mclc) February 16, 2021

It’s giving us serious life goals – and not just us.

Me after quarantine 👇 https://t.co/EbmSmnICFN — Hathim Ibrahim (@HaathimIbrahim) February 17, 2021

The level of tranquility I'm going for the rest of this week https://t.co/yqQsp2G6S6 — Annabella Helman (@AnnabellaHelman) February 17, 2021

Why cant this be my life. No thoughts just being a fuckin big ass bear. Bears probably dont worry about shit. Whos gonna fuck up a bear? Nobody. They have no taxes. Just be fat and cute but also the most deadly predator in the world https://t.co/Rfvlle0gEu — tina tuna (@jbshitposts) February 17, 2021

It seems that bears in water is a bit of a thing, so people shared even more amazing pictures.

No thoughts today, jus bears in rivers 😤 pic.twitter.com/qeBErwqm88 — 💯PickledPineapplePlatypus💯 (@PickledPlatypuz) February 17, 2021

Bears like a dip pic.twitter.com/y3geWsKFvr — Simon (@Jobbenar) February 17, 2021

Legitimate question.

Is this baloo irl?! pic.twitter.com/vrRF0AI1jg — Isobel Ryder (@_isobelryder) February 17, 2021

Maybe it’s not all that great being a bear.

But this comrade is still my fav😔❣️ pic.twitter.com/eYvRGLvlTk — 🐺얖피님 (@chltkddnjs) February 17, 2021

