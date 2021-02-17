This hilarious way of setting an anti-vaxxer straight is next level stuff
There’s no shortage of brutal and very funny anti-vaxxer takedowns, many of which we’ve featured on these pages.
This one is similar but a little bit different, a very clever way of putting an anti-vaxxer on the right path which is next level stuff.
Sheer perfection!
‘That’s a far more plausible conspiracy than all the world’s scientists and doctors conspiring just to push vaccines.’ AlmightyThor117
