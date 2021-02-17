This cartoon from 90 years ago went viral because it’s a reminder how little’s changed
Over on Twitter @Shornoff shared a cartoon from the 1930s that went viral because it’s a reminder of how little has changed.
From the 1930's. Nothing changes. pic.twitter.com/8eTwCfBQhp
— Tony Rothwell (@Shornoff) February 14, 2021
And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to view.
And just three of the things people were saying about it.
This. Except, with social media, it's now turbo-charged. https://t.co/U5A3OpBHgJ
— Rob Marchant (@rob_marchant) February 15, 2021
Sadly there is no vaccination for stupidity.
— Emma R 💙 (@emmaree82168849) February 15, 2021
Really is a miracle that humans continue to exist https://t.co/y671fvM9q5
— Kareem Shaheen (@kshaheen) February 16, 2021
