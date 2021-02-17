Pics

This cartoon from 90 years ago went viral because it’s a reminder how little’s changed

Poke Staff. Updated February 17th, 2021

Over on Twitter @Shornoff shared a cartoon from the 1930s that went viral because it’s a reminder of how little has changed.

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to view.

And just three of the things people were saying about it.

Source @Shornoff

