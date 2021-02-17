The Daily Show’s ‘Jeopardy’ takedown of Fox News’s Tucker Carlson is brilliantly done
You’ll know Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, very probably the most Fox Newsy of all the Fox News anchors.
In recent months he’s defended followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory, said George Floyd wasn’t murdered by police, mocked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the 6 January Capitol siege and suggested Texas was entirely powered by windmills.
So it was only right that the Daily Show should do this, a fabulous Jeopardy-style takedown in which the Fox News presenter is owned entirely with his own words.
Tucker Carlson has the questions AND the answers in "Tucker Jeopardy!" pic.twitter.com/GsWIvcerES
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 16, 2021
Fabulous.
Equal parts funny and so so sad.😢💔
— Karen McCants (@karenmccantsart) February 16, 2021
To conclude …
Tucker Carlson is the Jeopardy GOAT https://t.co/ws8YoF0vnJ
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 16, 2021
