Olaf Falafel’s Guide to Covid Pedestrian Etiquette

Poke Staff. Updated February 17th, 2021

Things that were once seen as positives are now frowned upon, due to Covid-19.

Shaking hands is a no-no, helping a tired stranger carry their shopping bags is intrusive and dangerous, and blowing out birthday cake candles is as bad as licking everyone’s faces.

Though, if we’re being honest, nobody ever wanted their cake with fondant icing, piped cream and a liberal spray of spit.

The wonderful author, artist and comedian, Olaf Falafel, has come up with a clear explanation of the options for negotiating that difficult moment when two people meet an oncoming person in the street.

We need an etiquette guide.

It gives a whole new meaning to “Sorry – can’t stop. Got to split.”

It clearly struck a chord.

