Olaf Falafel’s Guide to Covid Pedestrian Etiquette

Things that were once seen as positives are now frowned upon, due to Covid-19.

Shaking hands is a no-no, helping a tired stranger carry their shopping bags is intrusive and dangerous, and blowing out birthday cake candles is as bad as licking everyone’s faces.

Though, if we’re being honest, nobody ever wanted their cake with fondant icing, piped cream and a liberal spray of spit.

The wonderful author, artist and comedian, Olaf Falafel, has come up with a clear explanation of the options for negotiating that difficult moment when two people meet an oncoming person in the street.

We need an etiquette guide.

COVID Pedestrian Etiquette pic.twitter.com/5DDghoxcfc — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) February 15, 2021

It gives a whole new meaning to “Sorry – can’t stop. Got to split.”

It clearly struck a chord.

Always wondered why the gov did not post some simple advice like this. Like walk on the left! If chatting don't make people walk through the gap, stand to the same side! If passing walk in single file! — David A (@tofolo_1) February 16, 2021

This is the peeviest of my pet peeves! Long before COVID too! — Sharon (@spencebee88) February 15, 2021

"Don't mind me, I'll just stand in this hedge while you and your partner and dog saunter across the whole lane. Oh, by all means, stop and have a chat with another dog owner while I freeze my ass off standing in this muddy culvert."

How marvellous walking in the cuntryside is. — june lewins (@joonloons) February 15, 2021

This needs to be a 'public information film' on TV…..I now deliberately walk at couples to make them walk in single file…then sidestep out of the way at the he last moment.🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/qioj5mzrfN — Big Al (@Big_Al_1963) February 16, 2021

