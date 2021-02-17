This 1980s celebrity fancy dress book found in the street has to be seen to be believed

Pics

There hasn’t been much call for fancy dress during the past year – unless you count changing into the good pyjamas at the weekend, or dragging on a shirt to appear businesslike from the waist up for a Zoom call.

Even if there had been the usual amount of costume parties, the jury is out on whether the ideas in this book, found by poet Alina Pleskova, would have made brilliant or terrible outfits.

Either way, anyone wearing them would be the centre of attention.

not sure why someone would leave this on the curb, but it’s mine now & i never want to look at another book again in my life pic.twitter.com/YAvyBXZ9d1 — alina pleskova (@nahhhlina) February 9, 2021

The cover gives a clear indication of the wonders within.

To make things even more interesting, some of Jane Asher’s celebrity friends had kindly agreed to model the costumes.

1. Actor Martin Shaw as a sandwich

2. Musician and brother of the author, Peter Asher, as a carrot

3. Actor Vernon Smythe as a butterfly

4. Musician Alan Price and actor Jill Townsend as a suit

5. Art collector Wendy Asher – sister-in-law of the author – as a terrifying big top – is there any other kind?

6. Actor Hayley Mills as a firework …orHayley’s Comet

7. We can’t apologise enough for failing to spot this thread before Valentine’s Day, depriving you of the opportunity to dress like this for your Zoom date.

a seasonal choice pic.twitter.com/On3d2kegrD — alina pleskova (@nahhhlina) February 9, 2021

There’s always next year.

8. Happily, there’s no special occasion needed for dressing up as the Loch Ness monster – as long as there are three other people in your bubble.