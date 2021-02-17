It turns out none of us like using the big light – 13 funniest things people said about it

Life

It all began when someone called Zach – @xyzachh on Twitter – shared their thoughts on using the ‘big light’. Specifically, this.

when u stop using the big light and start using lamps instead u really never go back — zach (@xyzachh) February 15, 2021

And it turned out Zach’s not alone in this regard. Not only is he not alone, his tweet went viral – wildly viral – and these are the funniest things people said about it.

I only turn on the big light to find the switch for the lamp — Iris✨ (@pilenile) February 16, 2021

Big lights are for serial killers according to my girlfriend — Claire (@thebookthief19) February 16, 2021

Hate the big light. Sucks all the atmosphere out of the room — Stephen Kelly (@stephenjkelly) February 16, 2021

Nearly as big a no no than using the front door. — Bartholomew Simpson (@OhBartsimpson) February 16, 2021

The big light is only used to look for the remote — CK (@matrina2641) February 16, 2021

and maybe while cleaning — Gracie (@gmajeres0742) February 16, 2021

light sensitivity entered the chat — valentine 🦇 (@evilee73) February 16, 2021

My mum always turns on the big light and I actually shudder and hiss, turn on the lamp hun — Dave (@DavidMackayy) February 16, 2021

This is so true. I get so offended when people come over and turn on my big light…

Err go away, we don't like to see here. — Michelle (@michxmua) February 16, 2021

On the rare, momentary occasions the big bugger is turned on, I feel like I'm sat in a lighthouse on full beam.

Get it off, are you like…blind! — Leads Untied…knot! (@Kabletidy) February 16, 2021

The big light is just too bright for my liking pic.twitter.com/7705ULVpyp — A (@amlstw) February 16, 2021

It is and my sister keeps calling me a vampire for not like the overhead lights being on — Kris Babee 🌸 😷 (@KPrincess2905) February 16, 2021

Not everyone thought the same, obviously.

I find low lighting depressing, literally ruins my day. Big light all the way. And if you have to have a lampshade, a white paper one to let as much light though as possible. I want those top corners nice and bright, not wreathed in darkness… — Stephen Rodger Benson (@borithan) February 16, 2021

Just most people (we think this is our favourite) …

Everytime you think you’re unique come here to see millions going through the same shit. 🤣. — Abdallah KH 🇵🇸 (@BoodHernandez6) February 16, 2021

We’re just off to turn the lamp on.

