It turns out none of us like using the big light – 13 funniest things people said about it
It all began when someone called Zach – @xyzachh on Twitter – shared their thoughts on using the ‘big light’. Specifically, this.
when u stop using the big light and start using lamps instead u really never go back
— zach (@xyzachh) February 15, 2021
And it turned out Zach’s not alone in this regard. Not only is he not alone, his tweet went viral – wildly viral – and these are the funniest things people said about it.
I only turn on the big light to find the switch for the lamp
— Iris✨ (@pilenile) February 16, 2021
Big lights are for serial killers according to my girlfriend
— Claire (@thebookthief19) February 16, 2021
She’s correct.
— Grace (@gracemacinnes) February 16, 2021
Hate the big light. Sucks all the atmosphere out of the room
— Stephen Kelly (@stephenjkelly) February 16, 2021
Nearly as big a no no than using the front door.
— Bartholomew Simpson (@OhBartsimpson) February 16, 2021
The big light is only used to look for the remote
— CK (@matrina2641) February 16, 2021
and maybe while cleaning
— Gracie (@gmajeres0742) February 16, 2021
light sensitivity entered the chat
— valentine 🦇 (@evilee73) February 16, 2021
My mum always turns on the big light and I actually shudder and hiss, turn on the lamp hun
— Dave (@DavidMackayy) February 16, 2021
This is so true. I get so offended when people come over and turn on my big light…
Err go away, we don't like to see here.
— Michelle (@michxmua) February 16, 2021
On the rare, momentary occasions the big bugger is turned on, I feel like I'm sat in a lighthouse on full beam.
Get it off, are you like…blind!
— Leads Untied…knot! (@Kabletidy) February 16, 2021
The big light is just too bright for my liking pic.twitter.com/7705ULVpyp
— A (@amlstw) February 16, 2021
It is and my sister keeps calling me a vampire for not like the overhead lights being on
— Kris Babee 🌸 😷 (@KPrincess2905) February 16, 2021
Not everyone thought the same, obviously.
I find low lighting depressing, literally ruins my day. Big light all the way. And if you have to have a lampshade, a white paper one to let as much light though as possible. I want those top corners nice and bright, not wreathed in darkness…
— Stephen Rodger Benson (@borithan) February 16, 2021
Just most people (we think this is our favourite) …
Everytime you think you’re unique come here to see millions going through the same shit. 🤣.
— Abdallah KH 🇵🇸 (@BoodHernandez6) February 16, 2021
We’re just off to turn the lamp on.
