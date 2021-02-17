Twitter

Simply 19+ of the funniest tweets about Lent

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 17th, 2021

We’ve had the indulgence of Pancake Tuesday and now, for practising Christians, comes the self-deprivation of Lent, which begins on Ash Wednesday and lasts around six weeks until Easter.

Fans of Father Ted might recognise it as The Giving Things Up competition.

Like 2020, at least part of Lent will be spent in lockdown and all of it will be during a pandemic, so people are wondering whether to add to their burden.

They make a good point. Here are some more funny takes we enjoyed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke