Simply 19+ of the funniest tweets about Lent

We’ve had the indulgence of Pancake Tuesday and now, for practising Christians, comes the self-deprivation of Lent, which begins on Ash Wednesday and lasts around six weeks until Easter.

Fans of Father Ted might recognise it as The Giving Things Up competition.

Like 2020, at least part of Lent will be spent in lockdown and all of it will be during a pandemic, so people are wondering whether to add to their burden.

Lent in a Lockdown? No thank you. My vices are the only thing keeping me sane right now. — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) February 16, 2021

I’m going to take something up for Lent. It’s been that sort of year. — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) February 16, 2021

Lent can fuck off. Have given up quite enough already. — John O’Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) February 16, 2021

Forgive me, I’m a Jew. Is Lent the one where a rabbit lays eggs in your yard or the one where the guy with the white beard breaks into your houses? — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 16, 2021

As a Muslim, for this year’s Lent, I’m giving up observing other religion’s practices #paradox — Tez (@tezilyas) February 17, 2021

Just heard the devastating news that Rick Astley’s given me up for lent. He said he never would. — Rosie Jones (@josierones) February 17, 2021

Very nice of the Christians to have a whole day called Ash Wednesday. I appreciate the hype. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) February 17, 2021

I would say i am giving up worrying about having stains on my tops for lent but i did that last April. — Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) February 16, 2021

For Lent this year I am going to give up house parties and standing very close to people I don't live with. Wish me luck! — Joz Norris (@JozNorris) February 16, 2021

Once again my child has vowed to give up broccoli, a food he has never actually tasted, for Lent — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) February 17, 2021

Hmmm, what's left to give up for Lent? I'm plumping for hope… #Lent — Dom Joly (@domjoly) February 16, 2021

It’s the start of Lent. If you made a New Year’s resolution, and failed to keep it, Lent is a great opportunity to fail at it again. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) February 16, 2021

