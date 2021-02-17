Twitter

Nigel Farage wants to scrap legislation that doesn’t exist – 10 favourite responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 17th, 2021

On Tuesday, Nigel Farage posted one of his rallying videos to Twitter, speaking directly to his faithful followers about that cause close to all their hearts – getting rid of foreigners.

It was some very familiar ‘Get tough on the borders’ dog-whistling. You know how it goes – a bit rambling, some anecdotes about people in boats and foreign-born criminals. It all lead up to blaming the European Convention on Human Rights, or as he wrote in his tweet ‘the EU Human Rights Act’.

This is how he looked in full flight.

You can find the video, if you’re that keen, but here are a couple of things he said.

Reports have come to me in the last two weeks that vanloads of people are coming into the United Kingdom – 10, 12 at a time.

You can bet your life that the next time we get a spell of calm weather, the dinghies will start crossing the Channel again.

No doubt, he’ll be on the beach with his binoculars – ready for the “invasion”.

Not the only problem with his post, but certainly a huge one, was this –

The UK Human Rights Act incorporated the principles of the European Convention on Human Rights into UK law more than 20 years ago. The ECHR being an agreement drafted largely by the British, partly in response to Winston Churchill’s call for a Human Rights Charter.

We thought Farage and his fans loved Churchill.

Those pesky *checks notes* rights for *checks notes again* humans.

As a politician for decades, Nigel Farage either knows these things and just wants to whip up anti-immigration sentiment or he hasn’t done his job properly – ever.

Twitter had thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Dr Benjamin Janaway had some other things Farage could add to his ban list, along with the EU Human Rights Acts.

Wait until he realises Santa isn’t from Kent.

