Nigel Farage wants to scrap legislation that doesn’t exist – 10 favourite responses

On Tuesday, Nigel Farage posted one of his rallying videos to Twitter, speaking directly to his faithful followers about that cause close to all their hearts – getting rid of foreigners.

It was some very familiar ‘Get tough on the borders’ dog-whistling. You know how it goes – a bit rambling, some anecdotes about people in boats and foreign-born criminals. It all lead up to blaming the European Convention on Human Rights, or as he wrote in his tweet ‘the EU Human Rights Act’.

This is how he looked in full flight.

You can find the video, if you’re that keen, but here are a couple of things he said.

Reports have come to me in the last two weeks that vanloads of people are coming into the United Kingdom – 10, 12 at a time.

You can bet your life that the next time we get a spell of calm weather, the dinghies will start crossing the Channel again.

No doubt, he’ll be on the beach with his binoculars – ready for the “invasion”.

Not the only problem with his post, but certainly a huge one, was this –

There is no "EU Human Rights Act". https://t.co/8Xdl3d3ZDS — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) February 16, 2021

The UK Human Rights Act incorporated the principles of the European Convention on Human Rights into UK law more than 20 years ago. The ECHR being an agreement drafted largely by the British, partly in response to Winston Churchill’s call for a Human Rights Charter.

We thought Farage and his fans loved Churchill.

Liar. There is no such thing. The Human Rights Act is British. It enshrines the values we hold dear – like dignity, fairness, equality, tolerance and respect. Everything your politics of hate stands against. pic.twitter.com/h1EXm8Vt21 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) February 16, 2021

Those pesky *checks notes* rights for *checks notes again* humans.

As a politician for decades, Nigel Farage either knows these things and just wants to whip up anti-immigration sentiment or he hasn’t done his job properly – ever.

Twitter had thoughts.

1.

Life Hack: You can’t scrap the EU Human Rights Act, if that Act never even existed. https://t.co/6yBOIIoPUj — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) February 16, 2021

2.

This man is the most dangerously stupid I have encountered in 70 years of active politics – he spent 10 years in the European Parliament and can't distinguish between the ECHR and the Human Rights Act – the latter is as far removed from the EU as this man is from truth or reality https://t.co/d9A6kE0Th6 — Roger Roberts (@LordRRoberts) February 16, 2021

3.

It’s no fun in your head is it? — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) February 16, 2021

4.

Nigel Farage's latest grift is apparently to rile up hatred against an Act which doesn't exist. https://t.co/WHBEf3J5Qc — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) February 16, 2021

5.

I see Farage has been reduced to calling for nonexistent EU Acts to be scrapped, for clicks. — Davey Six-Toes (@HutchinsonDave) February 16, 2021

6.

SCRAP FARAGE pic.twitter.com/BKvjqIblJc — Andrew Parnall 💙- It's all a bit shit, innit? (@dontbrexitfixit) February 16, 2021

7.

Nige is a tad – how shall I put it – dis-orientated ?

He's in mourning for Trump. https://t.co/WG9KEVFdgV — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) February 16, 2021

8.

Maybe if you attended EU Parliament sessions you’d know there is no ‘EU Human Rights Act’ but that’s just me. https://t.co/q8V7GxTr3X — Anna Kalashnikova (@UkrainianAK) February 16, 2021

9.

The HR Convention was a response to the growth of populist racist & authoritarian movements in many countries during early 20th century. Like the fascist Mosleyites. And to try to use international law to prevent them infecting the body politic. Why would Farage object, I wonder? https://t.co/5RxH0kMemh — Alexandre Pétion (@petion1818) February 17, 2021

10.

Is this an experiment where you rage against something that doesn't exist to see how many of your followers are thick enough to agree with you? — Simon Bruni (@SimonBruni) February 16, 2021

Dr Benjamin Janaway had some other things Farage could add to his ban list, along with the EU Human Rights Acts.

Ban Unicorns, Santa and the medical evidence for homeopathy whilst you are at it.#imangryatthingsthatdidnthappen https://t.co/Z70CzKiNtA — Dr Benjamin Janaway 💙 (@drjanaway) February 17, 2021

Wait until he realises Santa isn’t from Kent.

