Boris Johnson made an OJ Simpson joke as he struggled to put on a pair of gloves – only 5 responses you need

Boris Johnson sent OJ Simpson trending today after the prime minister made what many people thought was an entirely inappropriate joke on a visit to a coronavirus vaccination centre in Wales.

If you haven’t checked already, you may struggle to believe why OJ Simpson is trending… — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) February 17, 2021

Struggling to put on a pair of surgical gloves, Johnson referenced an infamous moment during Simpson’s 1995 murder trial when a glove was found not to fit the former American football star.

Boris Johnson made an awkward OJ Simpson reference as he toured a vaccination centre. pic.twitter.com/1hnSQNwTLh — HuffPost UK (@HuffPostUK) February 17, 2021

And here’s a flavour of exactly what people made of that.

“Just like OJ Simpson” What kind of mind spontaneously comes out with this pathetic and appalling simile? And he doesn’t even realise the horrific irony of blood on his hands. One day all this will all be thoroughly investigated, and he won’t be making any jokes then. https://t.co/x8NcDnqbi3 — Thandie Newton OBE (@thandienewton) February 17, 2021

I don't know why I thought of OJ Simpson – he only got away with killing two people. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 17, 2021

118,000 deaths. Time for an OJ Simpson joke. pic.twitter.com/RVH3RZYMCv — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) February 17, 2021

There were also plenty of people who thought he should be given a break.

It’s not awkward, it’s funny … for heavens sake, do we have to be so super serious about everything? Are we not allowed a moment of light humour here and there 🤷‍♀️ — 💙 Cathy 💙 (@SaltyDuchess) February 17, 2021

But this is our favourite.

Think I’ve figured out why he’s got so many kids pic.twitter.com/TI3zSqV0QF — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 17, 2021

