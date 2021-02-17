News

Boris Johnson made an OJ Simpson joke as he struggled to put on a pair of gloves – only 5 responses you need

Poke Staff. Updated February 17th, 2021

Boris Johnson sent OJ Simpson trending today after the prime minister made what many people thought was an entirely inappropriate joke on a visit to a coronavirus vaccination centre in Wales.

Struggling to put on a pair of surgical gloves, Johnson referenced an infamous moment during Simpson’s 1995 murder trial when a glove was found not to fit the former American football star.

And here’s a flavour of exactly what people made of that.

There were also plenty of people who thought he should be given a break.

But this is our favourite.

