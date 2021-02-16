Tinder exchange of the week

Life

Our favourite Tinder exchange we’ve seen this week comes this, a winning to and fro that proved popular on Reddit a little while ago.

‘I love Tinder,’ said Redditor anxiousjellybean who shared it.

And this is why.

And this little one-two in the comments was the perfect finish.

‘Just respond with “lmao k idc lol ttyl” _jungshook_ ‘You forgot the full stop.’ iam_wisdom

Boom.

Source Reddit u/anxiousjellybean