Tinder exchange of the week
Our favourite Tinder exchange we’ve seen this week comes this, a winning to and fro that proved popular on Reddit a little while ago.
‘I love Tinder,’ said Redditor anxiousjellybean who shared it.
And this is why.
And this little one-two in the comments was the perfect finish.
‘Just respond with “lmao k idc lol ttyl” _jungshook_
‘You forgot the full stop.’ iam_wisdom
Boom.
READ MORE
This genius train joke in Top Secret! is making everyone’s day better
Source Reddit u/anxiousjellybean
More from the Poke
Moira Stuart reading out all 17 candidates in this 1984 by-election just gets better and better
17 pancake jokes that will make your day even batter