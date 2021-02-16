Entertainment

This genius train joke in Top Secret! is making everyone’s day better

Poke Staff. Updated February 16th, 2021

We’re grateful to Empire deputy editor and author Nick de Semlyen for sharing these 19 seconds from the brilliant Top Secret!

It was the film writer/directors David Zucker, Jim Abrahams and Jerry Zucker made after Airplane! and the outrageously cancelled after just six episodes, Police Squad!.

Anyway, of all the Top Secret! gags we reckon this is our favourite. It’s definitely the most complicated.

And just a few of the things people were saying after Nick’s train gag tweet went viral.

And you can follow @NickdeSemlyen, who’s book is called Wild And Crazy Guys: How The Comedy Mavericks Of The ‘80s Changed Hollywood Forever on Twitter here.

READ MORE

This scene from the 1960s Batman may be the perfect TV moment

Source Twitter @NickdeSeemlyen

More from the Poke