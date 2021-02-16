People are really scratching their heads over this picture of four – not three – friends
Over on Reddit, there’s a forum dedicated to those images that require some serious brainwork before you can work out what the heck is going on.
A Redditor named BalrogBunghole shared this image of @patrickexplores with three friends. That’s right – three. Not two.
Let’s take a closer look at what’s going on here.
When Jen Gentleman posted the image on Twitter, it went viral, with more than 200,000 interactions in less than two days.
My brain refuses to believe there are 4 people in this photo pic.twitter.com/GOwglY3vyw
— Jen Gentleman 🌺 (@JenMsft) February 14, 2021
These are just a handful of things people have been saying about it.
Tbh this melted my brain a bit https://t.co/nmldfiTIKp
— Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) February 15, 2021
HOLY FUCK THE CAMO REALLY CAMOED https://t.co/7bdH5oDMaD
— sarah (@sarahsoys) February 15, 2021
This took me far too long to see! https://t.co/iV4WpLqVJG
— Sue Hulk (@SUEHULK) February 15, 2021
Couldn’t understand the joke being told here, then after a long while finally realized there actually is a fourth arm. https://t.co/9XxR6G4UzC
— DT Masterson {{{🦕}}} (@dtmasterson) February 15, 2021
People replied to Jen with other examples of fully functioning camouflage.
— Azzam (@izzuddinazzam) February 15, 2021
— Ac3 Toni 🔪 (@LHF_Toni) February 14, 2021
Camouflage! pic.twitter.com/ba2TazvQAi
— Rich Evans 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@rcb_evans) February 14, 2021
And score one for nature.
— Skartwell ~ (@lovimager) February 15, 2021
Check out the thread for more confusing perspective.
Source @patrickexplores
