People are really scratching their heads over this picture of four – not three – friends

Over on Reddit, there’s a forum dedicated to those images that require some serious brainwork before you can work out what the heck is going on.

Check out these examples:

The massive legs on this youngster.



Is this a flat wall with cunning brickwork or the interior of a brick building?



That’s quite an arm she’s got there.



A Redditor named BalrogBunghole shared this image of @patrickexplores with three friends. That’s right – three. Not two.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s going on here.

When Jen Gentleman posted the image on Twitter, it went viral, with more than 200,000 interactions in less than two days.

My brain refuses to believe there are 4 people in this photo pic.twitter.com/GOwglY3vyw — Jen Gentleman 🌺 (@JenMsft) February 14, 2021

These are just a handful of things people have been saying about it.

Tbh this melted my brain a bit https://t.co/nmldfiTIKp — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) February 15, 2021

HOLY FUCK THE CAMO REALLY CAMOED https://t.co/7bdH5oDMaD — sarah (@sarahsoys) February 15, 2021

This took me far too long to see! https://t.co/iV4WpLqVJG — Sue Hulk (@SUEHULK) February 15, 2021

Couldn’t understand the joke being told here, then after a long while finally realized there actually is a fourth arm. https://t.co/9XxR6G4UzC — DT Masterson {{{🦕}}} (@dtmasterson) February 15, 2021

People replied to Jen with other examples of fully functioning camouflage.

And score one for nature.

Check out the thread for more confusing perspective.

Source @patrickexplores H/T Jen Gentleman Image Reddit