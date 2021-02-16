17 pancake jokes that will make your day even batter

Twitter

Today – at the time of writing – is Shrove Tuesday, more commonly known as Pancake Tuesday or Mardi Gras.

It was, traditionally, the day on which Christians used up their rich foods before the start of Lent, the following day, but in the secular world has become the day when Nutella and Jif Lemon shareholders book their flight to Antigua on the profits. Covid permitting.

There’s always that pressure to flip the pancakes, though few do it with as much panache as the wonderful Olaf Falafel.

Pancake flip – Please excuse the pjs & socks/tongue out/bum shuffle pic.twitter.com/juyzxCqHbE — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) February 16, 2021

The internet is full of ‘tosser’ jokes …

Muting the word ‘tosser’ to avoid bad pancake puns and messages from my mum — Ben (@0point5twins) February 16, 2021

and only some of them are about Boris Johnson.

It’s Pancake Day; Boris Johnson is a tosser pic.twitter.com/In2feYO48K — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 16, 2021

Proud to announce that I've just been voted Tosser Of The Year. #PancakeDay pic.twitter.com/Oq541q4WGg — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 16, 2021

Feelings run high.

Anyone who puts anything except lemon juice and sugar on a pancake should be put on a list 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IQX8GxibnH — Jimmy The Mower (@mowermanjimmy) February 16, 2021

To save you the bother, we’ve had a good rummage through Twitter to find the best Pancake Day tweets. If you like them, maybe give them a retweet.

How to make pancakes the British way:

1. Get ingredients

2. How has it gone everywhere already

3. Make batter

4. This is already such a mess

5. Pour batter into pan

6. So much mess

7. Flip pancake

8. Oh God that's gone everywhere too

9. Eat pancake amongst the mess — Dave (@davechannel) February 16, 2021

My grandmother always got grumpy around Shrove Tuesday. Mardy Gran. — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) February 16, 2021

Tomorrow is #PancakeDay. On this day 1,998 years ago, Jesus went into the desert for 40 days and nights with only some milk, flour, eggs, lemon juice, icing sugar, butter, melted chocolate and a modest portable gas oven with a heavy based frying pan. Praise be to you #Jesus 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/EYJ6MaoHxA — Pastor Alex (@PastorAlexLove) February 15, 2021

Has everyone left a glass of lemon juice out for Father Pancake? — small robots (@smolrobots) February 15, 2021

Lemon juice: “once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 4 weeks.” Sure, see you once a year for the next 5 years. Enjoy the cupboard. — The Medical SHO (@admit_medics) February 16, 2021

Annual reminder that if you don't make a pancake joke early enough on #PancakeDay, by the time you do all that's left are the crêpe ones which fall flat, you tossers. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) February 16, 2021

Has anyone had a chance to do any shroving yet? — Paul (@bingowings14) February 16, 2021

