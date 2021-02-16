Twitter

17 pancake jokes that will make your day even batter

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 16th, 2021

Today – at the time of writing – is Shrove Tuesday, more commonly known as Pancake Tuesday or Mardi Gras.

It was, traditionally, the day on which Christians used up their rich foods before the start of Lent, the following day, but in the secular world has become the day when Nutella and Jif Lemon shareholders book their flight to Antigua on the profits. Covid permitting.

There’s always that pressure to flip the pancakes, though few do it with as much panache as the wonderful Olaf Falafel.

The internet is full of ‘tosser’ jokes …

and only some of them are about Boris Johnson.

Feelings run high.

To save you the bother, we’ve had a good rummage through Twitter to find the best Pancake Day tweets. If you like them, maybe give them a retweet.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke