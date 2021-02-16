This offer of help to a neighbour living alone had the best possible ending
This is a brilliant tale of someone looking out for a neighbour in lockdown, a salutary lesson which has just gone viral all over again on Reddit.
Here’s the original TikTok video by New Zealand comic Melanie Bracewell – @meladoodle over on Twitter.
It's important to look out for your neighbours at this time pic.twitter.com/S52pwDiZdV
— Melanie Bracewell (@meladoodle) March 30, 2020
A fairytale finish which has been prompting no end of comment after it was shared by Redditor foxdna.
‘For some, isolation is a choice.’ morkler
‘Or – more likely – she asked her neighbour to help her make a funny tik took video.’ redactedactor
Either way, fantastic.
