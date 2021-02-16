These 16 examples of next-level pancake art are both edible and incredible
It’s Pancake Tuesday, and while most of us can barely cope with the idea of flipping a pancake, some people are creating actual art with the things.
The @drdancake Instagram account shares the amazing creations of Dr Dan, Hank, Ben and Dana – the experts who work at Dancakes – and they’re frankly mindblowing.
Watch how they produced this pancake version of Harry Styles.
It was clearly too good to eat.
Feast your eyes on a few more of their incredible edibles.
1. Joe Exotic – the Tiger King
2. Will Smith as the Genie from Aladdin
3. Snow White
4. Pennywise from Stephen King’s ‘IT’
5. This fluffy cat
6. Phoebe Waller-Bridge
7. George R.R. Martin
8. Danny Devito
