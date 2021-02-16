These 16 examples of next-level pancake art are both edible and incredible

Pics

It’s Pancake Tuesday, and while most of us can barely cope with the idea of flipping a pancake, some people are creating actual art with the things.

The @drdancake Instagram account shares the amazing creations of Dr Dan, Hank, Ben and Dana – the experts who work at Dancakes – and they’re frankly mindblowing.

Watch how they produced this pancake version of Harry Styles.

It was clearly too good to eat.

Feast your eyes on a few more of their incredible edibles.

1. Joe Exotic – the Tiger King

2. Will Smith as the Genie from Aladdin

3. Snow White

4. Pennywise from Stephen King’s ‘IT’

5. This fluffy cat

6. Phoebe Waller-Bridge

7. George R.R. Martin

8. Danny Devito