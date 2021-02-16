Moira Stuart reading out all 17 candidates in this 1984 by-election just gets better and better

Videos

The @BBCArchive account on Twitter is a wonderful treasure trove of nuggets from times gone by and this is an absolute classic.

It’s Moira Stuart reading out the entire list of candidates – and their parties – in the 1984 Chesterfield by-election.

And it just gets better and better …

#OnThisDay 1984: Moira Stuart read out the ‘other’ candidates in the Chesterfield by-election. Glorious! pic.twitter.com/vC88wtu6g1 — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) February 16, 2021

The clip went viral on Twitter today and here are our favourite things people were saying about it.

10 Seconds In: "I don't see what is so-" 13 Seconds In: "Oh, it's the greatest thing I've ever seen." https://t.co/QDlGPVOGGi — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 16, 2021

See, America, this is why you need to break the two party system. https://t.co/HYraRvhZKG — jon ronson (@jonronson) February 16, 2021

I believe Official Acne Party lost their depo-zit. — Tim Probert (@TimProbert) February 16, 2021

Further proof that Monty Python was a documentary series. https://t.co/jr6fxk90Mu — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 16, 2021

Just in case you were wondering, here’s how it all panned out.

Tony Benn (Labour) – 24,633

Max Payne (Liberal) – 18,369

Nick Bourne (Conservative) – 8,028

Bill Maynard (Independent Labour) – 1,355

David Sutch (Monster Raving Loony) – 178

David Bentley (Four-wheel drive Hatchback Road Safety) – 116

John Davey (Independent) – 83

Thomas Layton (Independent Ecology Party) – 46

Helen Anscomb (Independent – Freight on rails not roads) – 34

Jitendra Bardwaj (Yoga and Meditation) – 33

Donald Butler (Independent – Buy your Chesterfield in Thame Party) – 24

Paul Nicholls-Jones (The Welshman) – 22

Sid Shaw (Elvisly Yours Elvis Presley Party) – 20

Christopher Hill (I am not a number) – 17

Giancarlo Piccaro (Acne Party) – 15

David Cahill (Re-classify The Sun newspaper a comic) – 12

John Connell (Peace) – 7

Peace never had a chance.

And in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @BBCArchive on Twitter here!

