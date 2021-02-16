John Oliver’s takedown of Ted Cruz and Donald Trump’s acquittal is simply perfect

Pics

There’s been lots written and said about Donald Trump’s acquittal of inciting the mob attack on the US Capitol in his record-breaking second impeachment.

But rarely is the whole thing summed up quite so well as the brilliant John Oliver in this 33 second clip about Ted Cruz and the impeachment process.

“Dead Eyes, Empty Hearts, Ted Cruz” is now my favorite @tedcruz description…thank you @iamjohnoliver! pic.twitter.com/HfN7dCK7RR — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) February 15, 2021

Brilliantly done, from HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver which you can see in the UK over on Sky Atlantic. And just a few of the things people were saying about it after the clip went viral on Twitter.

“Dead eyes. Empty heart. Ted Cruz.” John Oliver for the win… pic.twitter.com/tqGsMZ0REl — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) February 15, 2021

So much for honoring oaths and being “impartial jurors” https://t.co/cNE1mqlXgO — MuslimMarine (@mansoortshams) February 15, 2021

I love him. I sometimes wish he’d slow down a little bit, as awesome lines like this don’t get the emphasis they deserve. — ❄️ (@northeast_mama) February 15, 2021

About as perfect a tagline to sum up this sociopathic clown’s entire existence as I’ve ever seen — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) February 15, 2021

Could you imagine a legal proceeding in which the jurors meet with the defense lawyers to assure them that they can just sing for whatever time is allotted to them since the outcome is fixed? @tedcruz @marcorubio @LindseyGrahamSC @LeaderMcConnell https://t.co/P9c3nBYHN7 — Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (@Vegalteno) February 15, 2021

To conclude …

Love me some John Oliver to get my blood boiling while also laughing out loud. https://t.co/NziJIiTnxl — Sue Miller Love (@suedoeskelowna) February 16, 2021

And if you don’t already, you can follow @iamjohnoliver on Twitter here.

Source @iamjohnoliver H/T @WUTangKids