John Oliver’s takedown of Ted Cruz and Donald Trump’s acquittal is simply perfect

Poke Staff. Updated February 16th, 2021

There’s been lots written and said about Donald Trump’s acquittal of inciting the mob attack on the US Capitol in his record-breaking second impeachment.

But rarely is the whole thing summed up quite so well as the brilliant John Oliver in this 33 second clip about Ted Cruz and the impeachment process.

Brilliantly done, from HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver which you can see in the UK over on Sky Atlantic. And just a few of the things people were saying about it after the clip went viral on Twitter.

To conclude …

