You can see this Dutch ice-skating fail coming a mile away – but only his pride got hurt

Poke Staff. Updated February 16th, 2021

The weather has been cold, even for February, in many parts of the world – as demonstrated by the fact that people in Texas have been building snowmen.

Over in Amsterdam, the Keizersgracht canal froze over, inspiring one man to challenge the elements by skating half naked – as you do.

It did not go well.

As the hashtag states “Ijs niet overal goed.” – Ice not good everywhere. (Thanks, Google translate.)

The skater was obviously not harmed – much – unless you count his presumably bruised ego, and it was heartwarming to see a fellow skater come to his aid.

The clip has been viewed more than six million times in two days, picking up comments like these:

Almost inevitably, there was this …

We’d appreciate it if nobody gave us mental images of semi-naked ministers for the rest of the week, at least. Thank you for your co-operation.

