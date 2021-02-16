You can see this Dutch ice-skating fail coming a mile away – but only his pride got hurt
The weather has been cold, even for February, in many parts of the world – as demonstrated by the fact that people in Texas have been building snowmen.
The move to Texas has been….eventful. Won’t have access to good internet for at least a day or so, but until then, here’s the snowman our neighbors made to welcome us to the desert. pic.twitter.com/QWRg2GNyqL
— Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) February 16, 2021
Oh, you know just your normal snow on the beach in Galveston, Texas. pic.twitter.com/wm9z8gZ1po
— Kevin Lighty – WCIA 3 Chief Meteorologist (@KevinLighty) February 15, 2021
Over in Amsterdam, the Keizersgracht canal froze over, inspiring one man to challenge the elements by skating half naked – as you do.
It did not go well.
#Amsterdam #ijsnietoveralgoed #keizersgracht pic.twitter.com/mhZAuCQ9x6
— Geertje (@ikkomuitdrenthe) February 14, 2021
As the hashtag states “Ijs niet overal goed.” – Ice not good everywhere. (Thanks, Google translate.)
The skater was obviously not harmed – much – unless you count his presumably bruised ego, and it was heartwarming to see a fellow skater come to his aid.
The clip has been viewed more than six million times in two days, picking up comments like these:
Free spirit. Comedy. Resilience. Strength. Teamwork. Triumph. Ladies and gentlemen,
humanity in 1 min 44 seconds. https://t.co/b6gONoVk8K
— Omid Djalili (@omid9) February 16, 2021
I laughed like a drain.
Am I evil? https://t.co/TCrEJ1LCdZ
— Bee Middlemast-Neal #WOKE #FBPE #BLM #Antifa #3.5% (@Mistywoman1) February 15, 2021
Mondays. https://t.co/5d3ZrEWNUM
— Richard Chambers (@newschambers) February 15, 2021
A timely reminder and perspective on the world.
Even civilised countries have idiots, not just UK
— The Man in the Ironed Mask (@johnfburr) February 15, 2021
Almost inevitably, there was this …
"Cases are going down let's reopen bars."
A metaphor. https://t.co/PwLq6hEnel
— David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) February 15, 2021
We’d appreciate it if nobody gave us mental images of semi-naked ministers for the rest of the week, at least. Thank you for your co-operation.
