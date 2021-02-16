You can see this Dutch ice-skating fail coming a mile away – but only his pride got hurt

Videos

The weather has been cold, even for February, in many parts of the world – as demonstrated by the fact that people in Texas have been building snowmen.

The move to Texas has been….eventful. Won’t have access to good internet for at least a day or so, but until then, here’s the snowman our neighbors made to welcome us to the desert. pic.twitter.com/QWRg2GNyqL — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) February 16, 2021

Oh, you know just your normal snow on the beach in Galveston, Texas. pic.twitter.com/wm9z8gZ1po — Kevin Lighty – WCIA 3 Chief Meteorologist (@KevinLighty) February 15, 2021

Over in Amsterdam, the Keizersgracht canal froze over, inspiring one man to challenge the elements by skating half naked – as you do.

It did not go well.

As the hashtag states “Ijs niet overal goed.” – Ice not good everywhere. (Thanks, Google translate.)

The skater was obviously not harmed – much – unless you count his presumably bruised ego, and it was heartwarming to see a fellow skater come to his aid.

The clip has been viewed more than six million times in two days, picking up comments like these:

Free spirit. Comedy. Resilience. Strength. Teamwork. Triumph. Ladies and gentlemen,

humanity in 1 min 44 seconds. https://t.co/b6gONoVk8K — Omid Djalili (@omid9) February 16, 2021

I laughed like a drain. Am I evil? https://t.co/TCrEJ1LCdZ — Bee Middlemast-Neal #WOKE #FBPE #BLM #Antifa #3.5% (@Mistywoman1) February 15, 2021

A timely reminder and perspective on the world. Even civilised countries have idiots, not just UK — The Man in the Ironed Mask (@johnfburr) February 15, 2021

Almost inevitably, there was this …

"Cases are going down let's reopen bars." A metaphor. https://t.co/PwLq6hEnel — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) February 15, 2021

We’d appreciate it if nobody gave us mental images of semi-naked ministers for the rest of the week, at least. Thank you for your co-operation.

