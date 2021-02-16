News

The new Covid treatment is far more successful than the PM’s attempts to say it – 9 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 16th, 2021

Boris Johnson held another coronavirus briefing on Monday night, promising “cautious but irreversible” steps to leave the current lockdown, which he stated must be the last.

Amidst all the hints at future action and the grim facts and figures was the positive news that a drug usually used to treat arthritis, tocilizumab, has a positive effect of the severity of cases of coronavirus, as well as the length of time to recovery.

Paul Laidlaw came to this highly feasible conclusion.

