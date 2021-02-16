The new Covid treatment is far more successful than the PM’s attempts to say it – 9 favourite reactions

News

Boris Johnson held another coronavirus briefing on Monday night, promising “cautious but irreversible” steps to leave the current lockdown, which he stated must be the last.

“Right, I’m going to count to three and if everyone doesn’t just stop catching coronavirus I really am going to get very cross!” pic.twitter.com/zmGC6cEcr6 — christhebarker (@christhebarker) February 15, 2021

we really must get Wetherspoons open in time for Easter pic.twitter.com/MoH45yNeQg — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 15, 2021

Amidst all the hints at future action and the grim facts and figures was the positive news that a drug usually used to treat arthritis, tocilizumab, has a positive effect of the severity of cases of coronavirus, as well as the length of time to recovery.

Chris Whitty attempts to teach Boris Johnson the pronunciation of the Covid drug tocilizumab https://t.co/ocq4ftB8JY pic.twitter.com/vmIQDemUox — ITV News (@itvnews) February 15, 2021

And people say that I'm an incompetent oaf who doesn't know what he's talking about.#DailyBriefing #Tocilizumab#DowningStreetBriefingpic.twitter.com/B8kwMOv99O — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 15, 2021

Boris Johnson trying to pronounce the name of that drug to the tune of Mahna Mahan. — Scott Reid (@ascottreid) February 15, 2021

Why wouldn't you have this discussion before the cameras are on?

It's almost like they are secretly recording a sketch show. https://t.co/GN8xd7DFpP — BallackSRFC (@BallackSrfc) February 15, 2021

When you ask your friend for the WiFi password #tocilizumab pic.twitter.com/UC3Hq7VKWm — Antonio Miragliotta (@Ananke1987) February 15, 2021

If Chris Whitty doesn’t get knighted after all this. Not just for his medical expertise but the cosmic levels of patience. https://t.co/mJahKKvD5J — Conor (@cnxrch7plin) February 15, 2021

Paul Laidlaw came to this highly feasible conclusion.

I suspect “that’s close enough” is used quite a lot with Boris and his cabinet! — Paul Laidlaw (@prlaidlaw) February 15, 2021

