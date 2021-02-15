The ‘Why you should have a cat’ Twitter account is the stress buster we all need – 10 favourites
Nothing needs to be added to the information contained in the name of the Why you should have a cat Twitter account, except to say that it’s a stress buster – and which one of us doesn’t need one of those right now?
1. To conduct scientific experiments that prove they’re a liquid
— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 8, 2021
2. They make handy foot warmers during winter
— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 14, 2021
3. For the cutest fashion shows
— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 14, 2021
4. So you can play the ‘Cat or Towel?’ game
— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 14, 2021
5. For when you need an excuse to take a break from studying
— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 13, 2021
6. Because it’s time there was a follow-up to Ratatouille
— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 9, 2021
7. To give you relationship goals
— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 9, 2021
8. Cat yoga is inspirational
— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 8, 2021
9. They’re great at Hide & Seek
— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 11, 2021
10. For parenting tips
— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 15, 2021
Finally – just look!
— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 11, 2021
Give @ShouldHaveCat a follow to cleanse your timeline.
