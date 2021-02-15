The ‘Why you should have a cat’ Twitter account is the stress buster we all need – 10 favourites

Pics

Nothing needs to be added to the information contained in the name of the Why you should have a cat Twitter account, except to say that it’s a stress buster – and which one of us doesn’t need one of those right now?

1. To conduct scientific experiments that prove they’re a liquid

pic.twitter.com/a2MaRITTZH — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 8, 2021

2. They make handy foot warmers during winter

pic.twitter.com/PXXDC3JB4M — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 14, 2021

3. For the cutest fashion shows

pic.twitter.com/YPShqAneoj — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 14, 2021

4. So you can play the ‘Cat or Towel?’ game

pic.twitter.com/mU0FEapTxo — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 14, 2021

5. For when you need an excuse to take a break from studying

pic.twitter.com/wgXsi5qeow — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 13, 2021

6. Because it’s time there was a follow-up to Ratatouille

pic.twitter.com/HcJhQwe462 — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 9, 2021

7. To give you relationship goals

pic.twitter.com/S9BWEl0i2x — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 9, 2021

8. Cat yoga is inspirational

pic.twitter.com/1qxS9X2FNL — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 8, 2021

9. They’re great at Hide & Seek

pic.twitter.com/eiTZP0JckI — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 11, 2021

10. For parenting tips

pic.twitter.com/SgyrTWfYCI — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 15, 2021

Finally – just look!

pic.twitter.com/kHtsjfMzlV — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 11, 2021

Give @ShouldHaveCat a follow to cleanse your timeline.

READ MORE

What this cat gets up to in the bedroom at night is a hilarious 15-second watch

Source @ShouldHaveCat Image @ShouldHaveCat