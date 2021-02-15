This Saturday Night Live clip brutally exposes everything wrong with Trump’s impeachment trial

Videos

Saturday Night Live went out just hours after the verdict, but this very funny Weekend Update brutally skewers everything that was wrong with Trump’s impeachment trial.

‘The jurors who were deciding the case were the ones that were attacked by the defendant.’

‘The trial took place at the scene of the crime.’

The way this “trial” was rigged, the Cat Lawyer could have been t’rump’s lawyer and he still would have gotten the acquittal.

Ro G

Republicans love the the Shaggy defense. No matter what, “wasn’t me.”

Wendy Woolley

Nixon: President who became a crook. 👿

Trump: crook who became a President. 👿

Young Sixty

Maybe it was a bit too accurate.

Our dysfunctional justice system in a nutshell 😑 https://t.co/nX2BdGUlFL — Yvonne C. Lozano (@YCLart) February 14, 2021

I couldn't tell at first if this was CNN or satire. then I saw SNL. Maybe that says something. — デイビッド (@Hochanisbest) February 14, 2021

Source SNL Image Screengrab