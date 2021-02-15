11 scathing reactions to Rishi Sunak’s riches to riches story
The weekend saw the anniversary of Rishi Sunak becoming Chancellor of the Exchequer, after Sajid Javid left due to a row over Dominic Cummings – remember him? – dismissing the department’s advisers and replacing them with staff answerable to him.
The Chancellor shared a celebratory tweet.
Labour’s Zarah Sultana provided some context.
A heartwarming story of a young boy born to affluent parents, sent to an elite private school, then Oxford, who got a job in investment banking, before becoming the wealthiest MP in Parliament and voting for policies that plunged millions of working class people into poverty… https://t.co/JJY0gBdZQM
— Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) February 13, 2021
She was far from the only person to be unimpressed by the Rishi Rich origin story – or his year in office.
1.
And what a year! The highest covid death rate in the world & the worst economic slump in 300 years.
I'll buy you a light sabre if you want. https://t.co/mHqdDeu11P
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) February 13, 2021
2.
▪️Worst economic hit of major economies
▪️Eat Out To Help Out increased infections by up to 17%
▪️Delayed action on Covid which could have saved 1000s of lives
▪️Ignored 3m self-employed
▪️Won’t pay enough to self-isolate
▪️No proper NHS pay rise
Happy 1 year in job, Rishi Sunak pic.twitter.com/AaSs2cOsmI
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) February 13, 2021
3.
inspiring to think that we live in a country where the head boy of winchester college can grow up to marry the daughter of a billionaire and oversee the worst response to Covid-19 of any major global economy while facilitating a six-figure death toll https://t.co/Rj0gCEZthz
— Hugh Brechin (@HughRBrechin) February 13, 2021
4.
Just goes to show that if you work hard and are a privately educated graduate from Oxford who went on to marry the daughter of a billionaire, you too can go on to Nando’s thousands of people to death https://t.co/yh5Qqxaxes
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 13, 2021
5.
"Growing up I never thought I would be in this job (mainly because I wanted to be a Jedi)…"
How it started. How it's going. pic.twitter.com/UlDlDPtvS5
— Richard Littler (@richard_littler) February 13, 2021
6.
It's so amazing that once you were a child and now you're chancellor. We should have more politicians who started out as children. https://t.co/iAn8fL7dAp
— Fergus Craig (@FergusCraig) February 13, 2021
7.
Jedi: Apparently Rishi is busy in his back garden building something? pic.twitter.com/QBrMvh3cpa
— Marie-Ann 💙 #FBPE (@MarieAnnUK) February 13, 2021
8.
Incredible. pic.twitter.com/w2TxHm0QaZ
— christhebarker (@christhebarker) February 13, 2021
9.
Could have been a Jedi, ended up Chancellor. Hmm, why does that feel familiar…? https://t.co/K7hSKCcpWk pic.twitter.com/YBAnNn0tdf
— elfie (@elfbatross) February 13, 2021
10.
Anyone remember the bit where Luke Skywalker voted against feeding hungry kids? https://t.co/vJEVROTqEq
— Uwe Rizla (@BoskyJim) February 14, 2021
11.
No idea why people are mocking this. Winchester's only had 6 Chancellors to Eton's 15. Always going to be a long shot. https://t.co/hyUm9YRqD4
— barbatulus (@_barbatulus) February 14, 2021
The very funny Sir Boothby Graffoe had a different interpretation.
In 1987 he locked himself out the house. They've changed the door several times over the years but they still haven't let him in. https://t.co/oGp4J8pRMP
— Sir Boothby Graffoe (@boobygraffoe) February 14, 2021
