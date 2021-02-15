11 scathing reactions to Rishi Sunak’s riches to riches story

Twitter

The weekend saw the anniversary of Rishi Sunak becoming Chancellor of the Exchequer, after Sajid Javid left due to a row over Dominic Cummings – remember him? – dismissing the department’s advisers and replacing them with staff answerable to him.

The Chancellor shared a celebratory tweet.

Labour’s Zarah Sultana provided some context.

A heartwarming story of a young boy born to affluent parents, sent to an elite private school, then Oxford, who got a job in investment banking, before becoming the wealthiest MP in Parliament and voting for policies that plunged millions of working class people into poverty… https://t.co/JJY0gBdZQM — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) February 13, 2021

She was far from the only person to be unimpressed by the Rishi Rich origin story – or his year in office.

1.

And what a year! The highest covid death rate in the world & the worst economic slump in 300 years.

I'll buy you a light sabre if you want. https://t.co/mHqdDeu11P — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) February 13, 2021

2.

▪️Worst economic hit of major economies

▪️Eat Out To Help Out increased infections by up to 17%

▪️Delayed action on Covid which could have saved 1000s of lives

▪️Ignored 3m self-employed

▪️Won’t pay enough to self-isolate

▪️No proper NHS pay rise Happy 1 year in job, Rishi Sunak pic.twitter.com/AaSs2cOsmI — David Schneider (@davidschneider) February 13, 2021

3.

inspiring to think that we live in a country where the head boy of winchester college can grow up to marry the daughter of a billionaire and oversee the worst response to Covid-19 of any major global economy while facilitating a six-figure death toll https://t.co/Rj0gCEZthz — Hugh Brechin (@HughRBrechin) February 13, 2021

4.

Just goes to show that if you work hard and are a privately educated graduate from Oxford who went on to marry the daughter of a billionaire, you too can go on to Nando’s thousands of people to death https://t.co/yh5Qqxaxes — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 13, 2021

5.

"Growing up I never thought I would be in this job (mainly because I wanted to be a Jedi)…"

How it started. How it's going. pic.twitter.com/UlDlDPtvS5 — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) February 13, 2021

6.

It's so amazing that once you were a child and now you're chancellor. We should have more politicians who started out as children. https://t.co/iAn8fL7dAp — Fergus Craig (@FergusCraig) February 13, 2021

7.

Jedi: Apparently Rishi is busy in his back garden building something? pic.twitter.com/QBrMvh3cpa — Marie-Ann 💙 #FBPE (@MarieAnnUK) February 13, 2021

8.

9.

Could have been a Jedi, ended up Chancellor. Hmm, why does that feel familiar…? https://t.co/K7hSKCcpWk pic.twitter.com/YBAnNn0tdf — elfie (@elfbatross) February 13, 2021

10.

Anyone remember the bit where Luke Skywalker voted against feeding hungry kids? https://t.co/vJEVROTqEq — Uwe Rizla (@BoskyJim) February 14, 2021

11.

No idea why people are mocking this. Winchester's only had 6 Chancellors to Eton's 15. Always going to be a long shot. https://t.co/hyUm9YRqD4 — barbatulus (@_barbatulus) February 14, 2021

The very funny Sir Boothby Graffoe had a different interpretation.

In 1987 he locked himself out the house. They've changed the door several times over the years but they still haven't let him in. https://t.co/oGp4J8pRMP — Sir Boothby Graffoe (@boobygraffoe) February 14, 2021

