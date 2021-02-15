Life

People love this Google Earth-style window into radio stations all over the world

Poke Staff. Updated February 15th, 2021

Well here’s a fabulous way to spend a few moments (hours) of your day, something called radio.garden that allows you to travel the world, Google Earth-style, and drop in on what people are listening to on their local radio station.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @Pogue and, well, have a go for yourself. (Be warned – it ain’t ‘alf addictive).

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

Source radio.garden H/T Twitter @Pogue

