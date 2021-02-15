Eric Trump’s boast about his father’s impeachment acquittal backfired spectacularly
There was a lot more surprise than disappointment when the impeachment trial of Donald Trump failed to result in a guilty verdict, as nobody really expected Republican senators to vote against him.
The fact that a majority of the House believed he had incited insurrection – though not the two thirds necessary to convict – didn’t stop Trump’s son, Eric, from posting what he thought was a triumphant tweet.
The trouble with that is that it simply serves to highlight that his dad was impeached – twice.
The goal is to go 0-0, you incredible goober https://t.co/OsRq8w8qR7
— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 14, 2021
The takedowns came thick and fast.
1.
Lost the House, lost the Senate, lost the White House, twice impeached. Trump is a loser.
— Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 14, 2021
2.
0-61 in election fraud court cases and 0-1 in successful insurrections. 1-0 in largest nonpartisan vote to convict on impeachment. 57 patriotic Senators voted to convict, 43 trumplican insurrectionists voted for the Insurrectionist in Chief.
— Ron Fleming (@RGTeacher) February 14, 2021
3.
Weird flex but ok https://t.co/R7zX91MzQ2
— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 13, 2021
4.
1-61 on election lawsuits. https://t.co/9tJ6uOCPeg
— Coping MAGA (@CopingMAGA) February 14, 2021
5.
when you think getting impeached twice and escaping conviction constitutes a winning streak https://t.co/Ya9NrxTcgE
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 14, 2021
6.
Self own.
— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) February 13, 2021
7.
This isn’t the flex you think it is… https://t.co/dglr2dVXnp
— Ohio Warren Fighters (@PersistOhio) February 14, 2021
8.
Wouldn't want my son to be reminding the world that his dad was impeached twice — TWICE — the first president in our history to have "won" that dubious distinction. https://t.co/jkXapcJWIr
— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) February 14, 2021
9.
Democracy 0-2 🤡 https://t.co/CFA7yHDTcM
— @wefuckinghatedonaldtrump on Instagram (@gafaboutthis) February 13, 2021
At least he’s consistent.
Well we might have found a tweet stupider than this one. pic.twitter.com/2g58mCllNt
— Emily (@lapetiteemily) February 14, 2021
