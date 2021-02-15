Twitter

Eric Trump’s boast about his father’s impeachment acquittal backfired spectacularly

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 15th, 2021

There was a lot more surprise than disappointment when the impeachment trial of Donald Trump failed to result in a guilty verdict, as nobody really expected Republican senators to vote against him.

The fact that a majority of the House believed he had incited insurrection – though not the two thirds necessary to convict – didn’t stop Trump’s son, Eric, from posting what he thought was a triumphant tweet.

The trouble with that is that it simply serves to highlight that his dad was impeached – twice.

The takedowns came thick and fast.

At least he’s consistent.

