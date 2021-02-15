Eric Trump’s boast about his father’s impeachment acquittal backfired spectacularly

Twitter

There was a lot more surprise than disappointment when the impeachment trial of Donald Trump failed to result in a guilty verdict, as nobody really expected Republican senators to vote against him.

The fact that a majority of the House believed he had incited insurrection – though not the two thirds necessary to convict – didn’t stop Trump’s son, Eric, from posting what he thought was a triumphant tweet.

The trouble with that is that it simply serves to highlight that his dad was impeached – twice.

The goal is to go 0-0, you incredible goober https://t.co/OsRq8w8qR7 — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 14, 2021

The takedowns came thick and fast.

1.

Lost the House, lost the Senate, lost the White House, twice impeached. Trump is a loser. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 14, 2021

2.

0-61 in election fraud court cases and 0-1 in successful insurrections. 1-0 in largest nonpartisan vote to convict on impeachment. 57 patriotic Senators voted to convict, 43 trumplican insurrectionists voted for the Insurrectionist in Chief. — Ron Fleming (@RGTeacher) February 14, 2021

3.

Weird flex but ok https://t.co/R7zX91MzQ2 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 13, 2021

4.

5.

when you think getting impeached twice and escaping conviction constitutes a winning streak https://t.co/Ya9NrxTcgE — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 14, 2021

6.

Self own. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) February 13, 2021

7.

This isn’t the flex you think it is… https://t.co/dglr2dVXnp — Ohio Warren Fighters (@PersistOhio) February 14, 2021

8.

Wouldn't want my son to be reminding the world that his dad was impeached twice — TWICE — the first president in our history to have "won" that dubious distinction. https://t.co/jkXapcJWIr — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) February 14, 2021

9.

At least he’s consistent.

Well we might have found a tweet stupider than this one. pic.twitter.com/2g58mCllNt — Emily (@lapetiteemily) February 14, 2021

READ MORE

Eric Trump claims his dad is the most beloved figure in politics – 7 convincing rebuttals

Source Eric Trump H/T Indy100 Image Screengrab