This ultimate insider’s account of the first decimal coins is simply fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated February 15th, 2021

Today is 50 years since the UK’s currency went decimal. Out went 12 pence in a shilling and 240 pence in a pound and all that, in came the decimal system we know and (nearly all of us) love today.

We mention this because journalism lecturer and former political journalist Kate Ironside – @IronsideKate on Twitter – shared what must be the ultimate insider’s account of the design of the first decimal coins.

Ultimate insider because her dad was responsible for the design of quite a lot of them. And this thread explaining how he did it went viral because it’s a fabulous and fascinating read.

Wonderful. And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @IronsideKate

