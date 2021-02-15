This ultimate insider’s account of the first decimal coins is simply fabulous

Life

Today is 50 years since the UK’s currency went decimal. Out went 12 pence in a shilling and 240 pence in a pound and all that, in came the decimal system we know and (nearly all of us) love today.

We mention this because journalism lecturer and former political journalist Kate Ironside – @IronsideKate on Twitter – shared what must be the ultimate insider’s account of the design of the first decimal coins.

Ultimate insider because her dad was responsible for the design of quite a lot of them. And this thread explaining how he did it went viral because it’s a fabulous and fascinating read.

1.

Monday: 50th anniversary of UK coins #Decimalday

Biggest revolution in UK currency for centuries

Dad designed the reverses

Mum was model for 50p Britannia

& I (as toddler) trashed key designs

Dad had to win not 1 but 2 competitions to become #decimal designer: a thread pic.twitter.com/LfIHqBbRpu — Kate Ironside (@IronsideKate) February 14, 2021

2.

1st secret competition run by @RoyalMintUK

The UK’s best artists & designers invited to compete.

Dad won.

His designs turned into sample coins, see below.

Then disaster. He got a call to go into the Mint….2/16 pic.twitter.com/7P4DPfMK5J — Kate Ironside (@IronsideKate) February 14, 2021

3.

Deputy Master poured him a huge gin & said Govt going public with decimal plans but would be launching a 2nd competition, open to all

So Dad hadn’t won after all. He was devastated but….3/16 — Kate Ironside (@IronsideKate) February 14, 2021

4.

Next day he picked himself up & vowed to enter 2nd competition – anonymously – with new, better designs. He won the reverses again. Arnold Machin got the head 4/16 pic.twitter.com/nBoSVq7ank — Kate Ironside (@IronsideKate) February 14, 2021

5.

This is how the final designs began – doodles in a sketchbook 5/16 pic.twitter.com/kiZsrDt1FX — Kate Ironside (@IronsideKate) February 14, 2021

6.

Then, at his desk in corner of living room, he turned them into fully drawn designs 6/16 pic.twitter.com/gwoxWhvg5U — Kate Ironside (@IronsideKate) February 14, 2021

7.

Next he made circular plaster casts on kitchen table. Back at his desk, he’d carve out the designs in reverse on the casts, then pour more plaster into the delicate moulds to create 3D versions of designs 7/16 pic.twitter.com/nX5Lk5PbZ2 — Kate Ironside (@IronsideKate) February 14, 2021

8.

He needed a model for the 50p’s Britannia. Step forward my mother, who sat clutching large ruler as trident and a paper as her frond….8/16 pic.twitter.com/5kqoGbv0NL — Kate Ironside (@IronsideKate) February 14, 2021

9.

Amid controversy over lack of women on UK currency (great campaign by @CCriadoPerez) Mum has actually spent more than 40 years on our coins as Britannia. Only Queen has been on coins longer.

Mum recreates the pose decades later for @BBCTheOneShow 9/16 pic.twitter.com/TVx9TO2HUp — Kate Ironside (@IronsideKate) February 14, 2021

10.

WFH dangers just same in 1960s. As a toddler, I escaped from cot at 6am, climbed on desk and trashed a key set of plaster designs just hours before they were due to be delivered to @RoyalMintUK. 10/16 pic.twitter.com/XSGpaJER1i — Kate Ironside (@IronsideKate) February 14, 2021

11.

Took 6 yrs before final designs were complete – they would become the longest lasting set of UK coin designs 11/16 pic.twitter.com/Mh0ioel6CL — Kate Ironside (@IronsideKate) February 14, 2021

12.

My brother, born at end of those yrs, has middle name Decimus, normally a name Romans gave to 10th child but Dad said he couldn’t stretch to 10.

Later we all went to Buckingham Palace to watch Dad get OBE 12/16 pic.twitter.com/pvNtBf0HHU — Kate Ironside (@IronsideKate) February 14, 2021

13.

Designs then spent decades in portfolios under my parents’ bed.

Arrival of grandchildren (best game bouncing on Granny’s bed) drove Mum to donate designs to @britishmuseum to keep them safe.

Fab curator @fearandsequins shows kids their grandfather’s work 13/16 pic.twitter.com/lf5SSop3U7 — Kate Ironside (@IronsideKate) February 14, 2021

14.

Baton now passed to great young designer Matthew Dent who designed the latest reverses. 14/16https://t.co/MFreyoKq6T — Kate Ironside (@IronsideKate) February 14, 2021

15.

Final word to Dad, writing in 1969: “Can there be a man so pompous & conceited …that he would not admit excitement beyond measure at prospect of designing a coinage, frustration, fury, anguish & all…. 15/16 pic.twitter.com/bGA1b7TRy6 — Kate Ironside (@IronsideKate) February 14, 2021

16.

“His work which he has sweated blood over will be published in vast quantities and gazed at by millions…not because he is a genius, a saint or a monster – merely because he is a coin designer.” Christopher Ironside 1913-1992 ENDS pic.twitter.com/peS7ksQOgS — Kate Ironside (@IronsideKate) February 14, 2021

Wonderful. And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

One of those things I'd simply never thought of being designed. What a tale. https://t.co/oGmqyvuKo7 — Séamas It Ever Was (@shockproofbeats) February 14, 2021

Oh, this is joyous. The daughter of the designer of UK’s first decimal coinage shares his sketches and family snaps, tells the story of his iconic designs. https://t.co/fZlMEDUtWS — Joel Morris (@gralefrit) February 15, 2021

Lots of people born on 15th February 1971 ended up being called Penny. Even the boys. This is a joyous thread #DecimalDay https://t.co/MN2jWiJLC6 — Samuel West 💙 (@exitthelemming) February 15, 2021

What a totally brilliant thread this is. Also, how can it be 50 years ago?? https://t.co/XuzcPciUYy — Kate Yes, I've seen the viral cat thing Bevan (@katebevan) February 14, 2021

