Simpy 10 genuine Valentine’s Day gift suggestions that might end your relationship

Under normal circumstances, St. Valentine’s Day would be a huge money spinner for florists, card manufacturers, restaurants and confectioners, but thanks to coronavirus, restaurants are closed and there’s a shortage of flowers – though that might be down to Brexit.

But neither coronavirus nor Brexit can explain these toe-curlingly bad Valentine’s gifts that were all genuinely recommended as either ‘Gifts for him’ or ‘Gifts for her’. Heads up, people – it’s 2021 – stop being so binary.

1. Keeping it clean



2. Playing doctors and nurses?



3. No, you’re a tool!



4. Does this count as jewellery?



5. Does it also filter champagne?



6. Blackhead Remover Vacuum – because nothing says “I love you” like implying they have bad skin



7. Probably best to avoid any toilet-themed gifts



8. Ah, yes – the inherent romance of a *checks notes* magnetic fridge lock



9. Titanium toothpicks – to check for spinach in their teeth when they date someone new



10. Toilet Air Freshener – Two’s company, but number twos need masking



At least these things all have some practical purpose. Over on Reddit, u/_generalmayhem recalled a Valentine’s Day gift that was as useless as the person who thought it was acceptable.

“An ex gave me an expired coupon to a restaurant that had shut down the only location in our area.”

That’s probably why they’re an ex.

